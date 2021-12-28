Karisma Kapoor says ‘I don’t do boyfriends’ with her outfit, leaves Amrita Arora in splits. See photos

Karisma Kapoor shared new photos on Instagram with a cheeky caption. In the pictures, she sat holding a plate of biryani. Her hair was tied into two braids and she wore a bucket hat with ‘I don’t do boyfriends’ written on it.

“I don’t do boyfriends…I do biryani #lololoves,” Karisma captioned her post, along with tongue-sticking-out and laughing emojis. Sanjay Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla dropped laughing emojis on the post.

Fans gave Karisma’s post a thumbs-up as well. “Hahaha what an insane caption, love it KK,” one wrote. Another said it would be her ‘2022 motto’, while a third fan wrote, “Your cute looks leave me crazy all the time @therealkarismakapoor.”

Many also commented about the plate of biryani that Karisma was holding. “Hamein bhi bulaiye kabhi biryani khane ke liye (Invite me for biryani sometime too),” one wrote. “You’ll have the whole thing? No way,” another remarked in disbelief.

Karisma made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Prem Qaidi. She has starred in films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Coolie No 1, Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. She was last seen on the big screen in a cameo appearance in Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Last year, Karisma made her digital debut with the ALTBalaji series Mentalhood. She played Meira Sharma, a former beauty pageant winner and mother of three. The show also starred Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sandhya Mridul, Sanjay Suri, Shilpa Shukla and Tillotama Shome.

At the trailer launch of Mentalhood last year, Karisma said that she ‘just couldn’t say no’ when Ekta Kapoor offered her the show. “Being a mother has been the most important thing for me. Like I have always said, all my awards on one side and my children on the other. An entire career on one side and my kids on the other,” she said.

