Karisma Kapoor reacts to Neetu Kapoor’s remark that Kapoors are ‘lallu’ inside, have ‘fake arrogance’

Karisma Kapoor made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday with her father Randhir Kapoor. During the show, host Kapil Sharma played a clip from a recent episode featuring her aunt Neetu Kapoor and cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Neetu had said that the Kapoors have a ‘fake arrogance’ to them. “Matlab ki andar se lallu hai, upar se rubaab (They have a facade of pride but are fools inside).” Riddhima had cut in, saying, “She means soft.”

At first Karisma looked surprised when she heard the bit about ‘fake arrogance’. After watching the entire video, she said that the Kapoors are ‘strong’ on the outside but ‘sensitive’ on the inside. “We are so honest and sensitive,” she said, adding that the family members never fight among themselves. “Everybody has bonded. Touchwood.”

Karisma said that everyone in the Kapoor family is busy with their own life, work, travel and family. “But if there is ever a situation, everybody is together,” she said.

On the show, Karisma was also asked to attach some adjectives to her family members. She gave the title of most ‘kanjoos (miserly)’ to Randhir. She revealed that when he goes shopping during their family holidays, he returns with just two pairs of socks or two handkerchiefs. She said that he never spends any money on himself.

Karisma described her sister Kareena Kapoor as the most ‘naughty’ Kapoor. When Archana Puran Singh asked if Ranbir was naughty too, she agreed, “Ranbir and Bebo, same! Peas in a pod.” She also said that though both of them do not socialise too much, they get all the news about the people around them.

Karisma is known for films such as Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Biwi No 1 and Hum Saath Saath Hain. Last year, she made her digital debut with the ALTBalaji series Mentalhood.