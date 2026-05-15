Kartavya review: This Saif Ali Khan-Sanjay Mishra drama is watchable, but not truly gripping

KartavyaDirector: PulkitCast: Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, Sanjay MishraRating: 2.5 stars

Saif Ali Khan in a still from Kartavya.

As the end credits rolled for Kartavya, something felt incomplete. Not because the story fails to arrive at a conclusion, or because the arcs don’t come full circle. The problem lies elsewhere. The film reaches it's destination, but leaves you thinking- and feeling- nothing.

What is the plot of Kartavya?

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Directed by Pulkit, the film follows cop Pawan, played by Saif Ali Khan, who is assigned to protect a visiting journalist, only to watch her get shot dead right in front of him. Desperate to save himself from suspension and public humiliation, Pawan vows to catch the killers within seven days. At the centre of it all is Anand Shri (Saurabh Dwivedi) an influential figure. Running parallel to this investigation is another track involving his younger brother, who elopes with a village girl against the wishes of her family, triggering a khap panchayat that calls for an honour killing.

On paper, Kartavya, also written by Pulkit, has all the ingredients of a gripping emotional drama. Yet somewhere between it's political intrigue and caste commentary, the film struggles to make you truly invest in it's characters. It begins on an intriguing note, drawing you into Pawan’s race against time and the question of how he will track down the culprits on the run. As the narrative progresses, the beats become increasingly predictable.

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{{^usCountry}} Two major factors hold the film back. First is the antagonist, Anand Shri, who doesn't leave the impact the story wants him to. His henchmen repeatedly build him up as a terrifying force, but the audience rarely gets to feel that menace. Apart from a couple of dialogue-heavy scenes, the character remains distant and underwhelming. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two major factors hold the film back. First is the antagonist, Anand Shri, who doesn't leave the impact the story wants him to. His henchmen repeatedly build him up as a terrifying force, but the audience rarely gets to feel that menace. Apart from a couple of dialogue-heavy scenes, the character remains distant and underwhelming. {{/usCountry}}

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The second stumbling block is Saif Ali Khan himself as a cop in the hinterlands. The accent and body language don't fully blend into this world, creating a disconnect that the film struggles to overcome. Perhaps that is why, despite it's heavy themes and tense setup, Kartavya doesn't connect the way it wishes to.

Rasika Dugal, as Pawan’s wife, has a limited role and does fairly well with the material she gets. The performance that truly stands out, however, is Yudhvir Ahlawat, who essays the role of the killer with remarkable ease. He fits seamlessly into the world of the film, whether through his body language or his restrained acting. Sanjay Mishra, after Vadh 2 earlier this year, returns to yet another morally grey character and delivers a sincere performance. Zakir Hussain plays Saif’s father. The two actors never convince you as a believable father-son duo.

The verdict

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Overall, Kartavya feels like a film that had all the right ideas, but didn't find the emotional depth to bring them alive. It's commentary on caste and honour killings remains relevant, and parts of the investigation keep you mildly engaged. What should have been a tense, emotionally charged thriller though, instead ends up feeling oddly distant.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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