Kartik Aaryan attends his spotboy's wedding; fans want to know why actor turned up in casuals. See pics

Kartik Aaryan's spotboy Sachin married recently, and the actor made sure that he was present on the special occasion. Kartik took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures, where he was seen posing with the newlyweds. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan shuts down rumours of replacing Ranveer Singh in Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit's Tezaab remake: ‘Not true’) Kartik Aaryan with the newly-wed couple.

Kartik also shared a sweet message for his spotboy Sachin. The actor shared a pair of pictures from the wedding, in which he was seen with the bride and groom, and wrote this short and sweet caption, "Congratulations Sachin aur (and) Surekha (red heart emoticon). Happy Married life ahead." Kartik donned a yellow shirt and jeans and clicked pictures with the couple. In one pictures, he was seen holding Sachin by the neck and smiling for the camera. The second picture was a selfie taken by him featuring Sachin and his wife Surekha.

Many fans took to the comments section to react to Kartik's sweet gesture for his spotboy. One fan said, “Ye hoti hai dosti. Kartik bhai love you yaar (This is called friendship, we love you Kartik).” While another said, "Most humble superstar Kartik." Many fans also congratulated the couple and wondered why Kartik was in casuals for a wedding ceremony. “Shadi hai, tayar ho ke nahi aye (It is a wedding and you didn't dress for the occasion)?” asked a fan. Another fan referred to an advertisement that the actor had done recently and said, “Sir logon ko shaadi hai tayaar hoke aayeie bolke khud casual mein chale gaye (Sir tells to dress properly at weddings but now went in casuals himself).”

Kartik last appeared in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in a special cameo appearance. Kartik was last seen in the film Shehzada, which was the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramulo. It starred him alongside actor Kriti Sanon, and had Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala in pivotal roles. The film underperformed at the box office. The actor will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is up for release this year. Kartik and Kiara recently posted on their Instagram tha they completed the shooting of the film. Besides this, Kartik also has Aashiqui 3 later this year.

