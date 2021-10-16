Kartik Aaryan copies Parineeti Chopra's poses, blames her instead

Parineeti Chopra recently flew to Nepal and shared some breathtaking pictures of herself posing in front of Mt Everest. Days later, Kartik Aaryan posted similar pictures of himself, striking the same poses.

Parineeti took to her Instagram Stories to point out how Kartik copied her poses. Sharing a collage of her and his pictures together, she wrote, “Mere @kartikaaryan kya bolte ho (My Kartik Aaryan what do you say!).”

Kartik Aaryan and Parineeti Chopra had a conversation on Instagram Stories.

Reacting to her claim on his Instagram Stories, Kartik blamed her instead for copying him. He wrote, “Stop copying me Pari.”

Parineeti replied to him again, “GUTS. Need Diet_Mountain to announce the truth about who copied whom.”

Parineeti had shared pictures from the Mt Everest earlier this week. She had captioned them, “Good morning, Mr Everest. You taught me a lesson in humility today #Uunchai #ShootMode #Nepal.” The actor is currently shooting for her next film with Sooraj Barjatya, titled Uunchai in Nepal. She is joined by co-stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

Kartik shared his pictures on Friday and it seems he made a short trip to the hills. He too carried a backpack, just like Parineeti, as he posed with his back to the camera. He simply wrote “Breathe” in the caption.

Parineeti is working on Uunchai, which also stars Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan. It is her first film with the director. Her recent releases include the Saina Nehwal biopic and The Girl on the Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Kartik also has quite a few films lined up for release. He will now be seen in Dhamaka, in which he plays a journalist. The film will release on Netflix. He also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani in the pipeline.