Kartik Aaryan gets grand welcome from fans as he travels in economy class flight: ‘Down to earth person’. Watch

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently travelled from Jodhpur to Mumbai in economy class flight and surprised fans on board. A video from the flight surfaced on the internet where the actor received a warm welcome from the co-passengers. Many took pictures and videos Kartik and he kept flashing his smile for all. Also read: Kartik Aaryan returns to airport gate to meet young fan

The video begins inside an aircraft where Kartik is in a suited avatar. Fans cheer and clap for him, and he thanks everyone in response. The actor also greets everyone and is heard saying, “So sweet of you” to the fans who compliment him during the flight. He even poses from different angles for the ones clicking his pictures.

The video is winning hearts on the internet. Responding to it, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Very humble and down to earth person.” “Yeh hai real actor,” added another one. “Most humble star in Bollywood who feels proud to be among his people's,” commented someone else.

Kartik was last seen on the screen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. In the film, he appeared with Tabu and Kiara Advani. Next, Kartik will be next seen in Rohit Dhawan's upcoming film Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, and Manisha Koirala in key roles.

Besides this, the actor also has Satyaprem Ki Katha, which marks his reunion with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. He is a part of Freddy with Alaya F, as well.

He also has Hansal Mehta's next directorial Captain India in his kitty. In the movie, he will essay the role of a pilot. Talking about the film, Kartik said in a statement earlier, “Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal sir’s body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him.”

