Satyaprem Ki Katha song Naseeb Se: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani present a dreamy love anthem from mesmerising Kashmir

The first song from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming romantic film, Satyaprem Ki Katha is out now. Titled Naseeb Se, the soulful melody captures the mesmerising beauty of Kashmir as the lead pair romance each other in the picturesque setting. Sharing the song on Instagram, the actors wrote, “Adhoora tha main.. Ab poora hua, Jabse tu mera ho gaya (I was incomplete but ever since you met me, I am complete).” Also read: Satyaprem Ki Katha teaser: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani kiss, give glimpse of their chemistry in romantic film

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in a still from Naseeb Se.

The stunning song shows Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan going on a bike ride on the narrow roads with snow on both sides, having fun on sledges and snow scooters and simply soaking in the beauty of the place. They are also seen posing like a dream in a shikara on the Dal Lake and having a gala time dancing with the locals on a deck.

Fans love the song

Naseeb Se has been sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra, composed by Payal and penned by A.M.Turaz. Music lovers liked the song and called it “the purest love anthem of the year”. Many called it “breathtaking” and a “perfect romantic song”. “This is so so refreshing and newest” read one of the comments on social media.

Satyaprem Ki Katha cast

Directed by Sameer Vidhwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. The film is Kartik and Kiara's second collaboration after their 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania also play pivotal roles in the film.

All about the plot

The film teaser was unveiled earlier this month and was received well by the audience. The teaser begins with Kartik's voice-over, expressing his love for Kiara's character Katha. Their love story seems to have been set in Kashmir where the two actors were stationed for quite some time for the film shoot earlier this year. It involves a heartbreak with the two splitting before things could fall into place. Giving a hint about the film's theme, Kartik had dropped a behind-the-scene picture in March and written, “Some days when you shoot a scene and it just stays with you. Heart-wrenching day at shoot."

