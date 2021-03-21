Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani will make you go Bhool Bhulaiyaa with their latest appearance, see pics
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani will make you go Bhool Bhulaiyaa with their latest appearance, see pics

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walked the ramp together in ethnic ensembles on Saturday ahead of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:58 AM IST
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan with Manish Malhotra.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are making all the right moves ahead of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The two walked the ramp together for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday, in ethnic ensembles.

While Kartik was the showstopper for the evening in a black ensemble, Kiara accompanied him in a sparkling silver lehenga, with her knotted hair tied in a bun.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nick Jonas says pet Gino 'had the best melody ideas' as he joins him at work

First picture of Kareena's newborn son with dad Saif shared by Saba. See here

Raj Kundra can give film celebs a run for their money with his bhangra moves

Priyanka Chopra lights up Sunday with her coolest picture relaxing on a beach

Kartik and Kiara are currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, along with their new cast member, Tabu. As Tabu rejoined the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik welcomed the actor with a quirky post. The actor wrote, "Welcome back #tabu ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @advani_kiara @BazmeeAnees @MuradKhetani".

The comic supernatural thriller is helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one, which was directed by Priyadarshan. The original film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu. It starred Akshay Kumar in the lead, and also featured Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.

Kartik recently wrapped up the shoot of his film Dhamaaka in a mere 10 days. He also has Dostana 2 in pipeline.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra lights up Sunday with her coolest picture relaxing on a beach

Kiara was earlier filming for Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor. She was last seen in Laxmmi and Indoo Ki Jawani. She also has Shershaah opposite rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kartik aaryan kiara advani bhool bhulaiyaa 2

Related Stories

bollywood

Harman Baweja's sangeet bash: Raj Kundra can give film celebs a run for their money, watch video

UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:08 AM IST
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra regrets not calling out a director after being mistreated on sets: 'I was so scared'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 07:19 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP