Kartik Aaryan loses way in Panchgani, cop chooses to take selfie instead. Watch

Kartik Aaryan got lost on the way while driving in Panchgani after taking the wrong turn. Thankfully, there were a few cops to help him out, but first, they took a selfie.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan with a policeman.

A video of Kartik Aaryan has surfaced on social media which shows him in his car, clueless about where to go. The actor was driving in Panchgani when he took a wrong turn and lost his way.

In the video, Kartik is seen in the driver's seat, looking confused. Someone behind the camera asks him where he's headed and Kartik says that he was supposed to take the last right. When the person filming the video said ‘Kya yaar aap bhi (Not you too),’ Kartik asked him why everyone decided to follow him.

Kartik then spotted a few policemen approaching their car and told the cameraperson in hushed tone about it. However, instead of asking Kartik what was wrong, the policemen decided to click a few selfies with the actor. Kartik obliged with a smile but the cop asked him to take his sunglasses off. When teased about whether he was getting late for shoot, Kartik laughed it off and said 'no'.

The actor also shared pictures from Panchgani on Instagram Stories. He is shooting his upcoming movie Freddy with director Shashank Ghosh there. Kartik recently finished shooting for the climax scenes of Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In Freddy, Kartik stars opposite Alaya F, while in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he stars opposite Kiara Advani. Apart from these, Kartik has other projects in the pipeline, including Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures' musical love story which was earlier titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha and Hansal Mehta's Captain India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the sequel of the 2007 psychological horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The comic supernatural thriller will be directed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu and starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Amisha Patel, and Rajpal Yadav.

