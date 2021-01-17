Kartik Aaryan makes his mother twirl as he wishes her on her birthday. See pic
Actor Kartik Aaryan has wished his mother on her birthday with the perfect picture. Calling her his 'world', he asked everyone to wish her too.
In the photo, Kartik is seen twirling his mother around during a photoshoot. While he is seen in an all-black outfit, she is seen in a white and blue suit, smiling as he spins her around. "My World Sab Happy Birthday bolo (Everyone wish her happy birthday)," he wrote.
Of course, everyone did wish her. Actor Gajraj Rao wished her while comedian Bhuvan Bam called her 'cutest'. A fan wrote, "Aunty looks soooo pretty." Another wrote, "National crush and our mumma you both are gems."
Kartik says he shares a beautiful and fun relationship with his mother. She also often features in his hilarious videos on social media. Speaking about her to Hindustan Times he said in an interview, "She is my best friend — the strongest woman I’ve ever known in my life. She’s supportive, independent and from my childhood days till today, I’ve seen her struggles and I think that has made her stronger. The positive attitude she has towards everything even if it’s not working, I’ve adopted the same. I am a reflection of my mother."
Kartik added that she knows all about his life. "She knows everything about my life — not just career but even my personal life. Whichever girls I was friends with or dated, she knows them all. She’d add them on Facebook and then starts chatting with them (laughs). Woh sab social media platforms par hain, unhe bahut shauk hai. She is very informed that way and she has learned it from me," he added.
Recently on his 30th birthday, Kartik had announced his film Dhamaka. The project is directed by Ram Madhvani of Neerja fame and is set to release in 2021. The film will be based in Mumbai and is all set to go on floors this December. It would gives a bird’s eye view into the workings of a news channel in the 21st century.
