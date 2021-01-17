IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan makes his mother twirl as he wishes her on her birthday. See pic
Kartik Aaryan with his mother.
Kartik Aaryan with his mother.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan makes his mother twirl as he wishes her on her birthday. See pic

Kartik Aaryan has shared an adorable new picture with his mother on her birthday. The photo shows him twirling her around.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:10 AM IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan has wished his mother on her birthday with the perfect picture. Calling her his 'world', he asked everyone to wish her too.

In the photo, Kartik is seen twirling his mother around during a photoshoot. While he is seen in an all-black outfit, she is seen in a white and blue suit, smiling as he spins her around. "My World Sab Happy Birthday bolo (Everyone wish her happy birthday)," he wrote.


Of course, everyone did wish her. Actor Gajraj Rao wished her while comedian Bhuvan Bam called her 'cutest'. A fan wrote, "Aunty looks soooo pretty." Another wrote, "National crush and our mumma you both are gems."

Kartik says he shares a beautiful and fun relationship with his mother. She also often features in his hilarious videos on social media. Speaking about her to Hindustan Times he said in an interview, "She is my best friend — the strongest woman I’ve ever known in my life. She’s supportive, independent and from my childhood days till today, I’ve seen her struggles and I think that has made her stronger. The positive attitude she has towards everything even if it’s not working, I’ve adopted the same. I am a reflection of my mother."

Kartik added that she knows all about his life. "She knows everything about my life — not just career but even my personal life. Whichever girls I was friends with or dated, she knows them all. She’d add them on Facebook and then starts chatting with them (laughs). Woh sab social media platforms par hain, unhe bahut shauk hai. She is very informed that way and she has learned it from me," he added.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor gives a peek inside her beautiful new home, fans are in awe

Recently on his 30th birthday, Kartik had announced his film Dhamaka. The project is directed by Ram Madhvani of Neerja fame and is set to release in 2021. The film will be based in Mumbai and is all set to go on floors this December. It would gives a bird’s eye view into the workings of a news channel in the 21st century.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kartik aaryan

Related Stories

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan returned together from their Goa vacation. In the first reviews of The White Tiger, Adarsh Gaurav is being hailed as the star attraction of the film.
Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan returned together from their Goa vacation. In the first reviews of The White Tiger, Adarsh Gaurav is being hailed as the star attraction of the film.
bollywood

Rumoured couple Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan return from Goa holiday, The White Tiger first reviews are out

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from their Goa holiday. Critics have raved about Ramin Bahrani’s film, The White Tiger, with Adarsh Gaurav is being hailed as the star.
READ FULL STORY
Kartik Aryan and Janhvi Kapoor are working together in Dostana 2.(varinder chawla)
Kartik Aryan and Janhvi Kapoor are working together in Dostana 2.(varinder chawla)
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan return from Goa holiday, Khushi Kapoor too spotted with them at airport, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 10:11 AM IST
Actor Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan, rumoured of being a couple, were seen at the airport on their return from Goa. The two are working together on their film, Dostana 2.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Shahid Kapoor in a still from Jersey.
Shahid Kapoor in a still from Jersey.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey to light up theatres this Diwali, see new still

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor has confirmed the release date of his next, Jersey. The sports drama will hit theatres on November 5 this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got married on January 17, 2001.
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got married on January 17, 2001.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on 20th wedding anniversary, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:13 PM IST
Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to wish his wife and author Twinkle Khanna on their wedding anniversary as they completed "twenty years of togetherness".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day.
bollywood

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 shoot begins, Richa remembers Fukrey co-star

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:35 AM IST
From the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast flying to Jodhpur to shoot for the second season to Richa Chadha sharing fond memories of working with late Fukrey co-star Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan have congratulated India for the largest vaccine drive against novel coronavirus.
Priyanka Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan have congratulated India for the largest vaccine drive against novel coronavirus.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut hail largest vaccine drive

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi have congratulated India for kickstarting the vaccination process against Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha has shared two fun videos featuring late Fukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas.
Richa Chadha has shared two fun videos featuring late Fukrey actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas.
bollywood

Richa Chadha shares late Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas' fun videos from Fukrey shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Fukrey actor Richa Chadha has shared two candid videos featuring late co-star Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas from the making of the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are known for their dancing skills.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are known for their dancing skills.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff calls Hrithik Roshan 'guruji' after Krrish star praises Casanova

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:25 AM IST
Tiger Shroff was thrilled to get a positive response from fellow actor and his War co-star Hrithik Roshan. Both the stars are known for their superb dancing skills.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Season 1 of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was a major success on Netflix.
Season 1 of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was a major success on Netflix.
bollywood

Fabulous Lives' Neelam, Maheep, Seema and Bhavana Pandey are in Rajasthan

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 09:13 AM IST
The stars of Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives are back together to shoot for the next season of their show. All members of the cast - Neelam, Maheep, Seema and Bhavana - shared pictures from Rajasthan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan and her cousin Alia Chhiba often share pictures together,
Suhana Khan and her cousin Alia Chhiba often share pictures together,
bollywood

Suhana Khan wishes cousin Alia Chhiba on her birthday, shares videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:24 AM IST
Suhana Khan took to her Instagram page to wish her cousin Alia Chhiba on her birthday. She also posted some glamourous videos with her. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poet and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar feels awkward to cut cakes on his birthday. (AP)
Poet and screenwriter, Javed Akhtar feels awkward to cut cakes on his birthday. (AP)
bollywood

Javed Akhtar birthday special: His poems can inspire life's philosophy

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Javed Akhtar, who turns 76, also has a rich bank of non-film poetry, which is equally amazing. We take a look at some of his lines that can inspire people in today’s world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan with his mother.
Kartik Aaryan with his mother.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan makes his mother twirl as he wishes her on her birthday. See pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:10 AM IST
Kartik Aaryan has shared an adorable new picture with his mother on her birthday. The photo shows him twirling her around.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nimrat Kaur and Kangana Ranaut have tweeted about the Covid-19 vaccine getting administered in India.
Nimrat Kaur and Kangana Ranaut have tweeted about the Covid-19 vaccine getting administered in India.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut, Nimrat Kaur and other stars react to Covid-19 vaccination drive

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur, Kangana Ranaut and Esha Deol have all reacted to the Covid-19 vaccination drive that was started in various places in the country on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor with her family at her new home.
Kareena Kapoor with her family at her new home.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor gives a peek inside her beautiful new home, fans are in awe

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:26 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared pictures from what looks like her new home in Mumbai. The photos give a look at her serene bedroom and a large terrace area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone has shared a crazy new picture from a beauty treatment.
Deepika Padukone has shared a crazy new picture from a beauty treatment.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone shares spooky pic in LED light mask. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Deepika Padukone has shared a photo from her skincare regime. She is seen with an LED light therapy mask, attempting to scare her followers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zoya Akhtar has spoken about cyber bullying.
Zoya Akhtar has spoken about cyber bullying.
bollywood

Zoya Akhtar: 'It is matter of time before virtual abuse seeps into real spaces'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Zoya Akhtar said many people do not have any fear of being held accountable and hence they go on to abuse anyone on social media platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vikas Khanna has talked about Kangana Ranaut's criticism of the film industry.
Vikas Khanna has talked about Kangana Ranaut's criticism of the film industry.
bollywood

Vikas Khanna sides with Kangana, says he's being told to pay for film reviews

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Celebrity chef-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna has tweeted against film critics who he says are ones not letting outsiders have their chance at success and are threatening to destroy him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP