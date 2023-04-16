Kartik Aaryan performs at Miss India 2023, poses with winners. See pics

On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan performed at the 59th Miss India 2023 pageant being held in Manipur. The Shehzada actor also posted a photo with the eventual winners and shared he was honoured to be in their beautiful company. Besides Kartik, Ananya Panday also performed on the Miss India stage. The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul and actor Bhumi Pednekar. Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi had all starred together in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019. (Also read: Have Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar finally decided to move past their feud? Sources say things could be positive)

The actor took to Instagram where he had shared a photograph from the rehearsal for his performance. Later, he posed with the three winners and wrote, "Honoured to be in the beautiful company of the winners of Miss India 2023!! Congratulations @nandiniguptaa13 @shreya.poonja @strelaluwang and all the participants as well." The beauty pageant was held at the Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak in Imphal, Manipur. Nandini Gupta of Rajasthan was named Miss India World 2023. Shreya Poonja of Delhi was the first runner-up and Thounaojam Strela Luwang of Manipur became the second runner-up.

Kartik also performed to his hit songs on the Miss India stage with former winners Sini Shetty, Rubal Shekhawat, Shinata Chauhan, Manasa Varanasi, Manika Sheokand, Manya Singh, Suman Rao and Shivani Jadhav. The Miss India organisation shared pics from his performance and wrote, "Kartik Aryan who is known for his excellent comic timing as well as dancing skills shook the Femina Miss India Grand Finale stage with his dynamic performance! Without a doubt, we can safely say we had the ladies in the audience go weak in their knees seeing his breathtaking act!"

Videos from the performance were shared on Twitter; one fan called it "a hot chilli pepper performance". The actor was seen dancing in a bright red suit to songs from Luka Chuppi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Last seen in the film Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, Kartik also has the film Satyaprem Ki Katha lined up for this year. He stars opposite Kiara Advani in the romantic musical directed by Sameer Vidwans. The actor is also expected to be filming for Aashiqui 3 later this year; the female lead is yet to be announced in the Anurag Basu film.

