Have Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar finally decided to move past their feud? Sources say things could be positive

BySugandha Rawal
Apr 10, 2023 01:52 PM IST

Actor Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar seemingly had a meeting in Mumbai on Sunday. We get you inside details about the secret meeting and what possibly could have been the agenda.

Actor Kartik Aaryan and filmmaker Karan Johar are back making headlines, this time for burying the hatchet after their rumoured fallout that halted the production of Dostana 2.

On Sunday, the two were spotted leaving the same building in Mumbai, which left everyone guessing if they had a meeting together. It comes nearly two years after their rumoured fallout, which apparently led to Aaryan’s exit from Dostana 2. A lot was said and written about their alleged fallout, but the two have maintained a silence and cordial relationship while in public.

This meeting, however, has made fans and everyone else wonder if they are collaborating for a new project, or resurrecting Dostana 2, though nothing about their collaboration has been announced yet.

A source confirms to us about the meeting, saying, “They indeed had a meeting after a long time, and are ready to move on from the things that are being projected about their relationship. It was an hour-long meeting with lots of executives, but it is not yet clear if they are working together or not. Kartik left the office one hour after Karan left the premises. They are being very secretive about the details of the meeting inside.”

Another insider, though happy about this new development, doesn’t think that “Kartik and Karan are ready to work with each other after what happened last time. However, only time will tell if things are being worked upon”.

In fact, apart from the industry, the move has left the fans also excited. One of the fan wrote, “When is the big announcement?” “Dostana 2?” asked another one. Someone else also said, “@karanjohar Please cast @kartikaaryan and @saraalikhan95 together. We’re dying to see them together and only you can make this happen”.

Back in 2019, Johar had announced Dostana 2, the filming of which got stalled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. While the production house was yet to resume filming, several reports about an alleged fallout between Aaryan and Johar started emerging. However, the two have been cordial when meeting each other at events.

