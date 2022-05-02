Kartik Aaryan responds to fan when asked why he didn't travel by business class: 'Ticket mehengi thi'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has responded to a fan who asked him why he didn't travel by business class of his flight. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a video as he sat in the economy class of an Indigo aircraft on his way to Chandigarh. The actor, sitting next to a woman, was at first seen checking his schedule on his phone. (Also Read | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title song: Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba tap dances, does the moonwalk. Watch)

In the clip, his schedule in Chandigarh, Delhi and Lucknow were written. Next, Kartik was seen walking inside the airport about to board his Chandigarh flight. After boarding, Kartik was seen talking with the passengers, having cup noodles as he wrote ''Sunday brunch on the clip". He also said, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions Day 7" in the video.

As the video continued, Kartik was seen interacting with a crowd in Chandigarh as he stood on a stage. He told them, "Surprise hai aapke liye. Hum pehli baar title track yahan pe bajane chalane wale hain (There's a surprise for you. We are going to play the title track here for the first time)." He also danced with the people to the Bhool Bhulaiyya song at the event.

He also asked the crowd, "Hit hogi? Superhit hogi? Blockbuster hogi (Will it be a hit, superhit, blockbuster)?" Kartik was also seen clicking a selfie with his fans. As the video ended, the actor was heard saying, "I love you Chandigarh."

Sharing the clip, Kartik captioned the post, "I love you Chandigarh (red heart emoji) #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Title track Launch (City 1 ) (checkmark emoji)." Reacting to the post, a fan asked, "Why Kartik Aaryan not travelled in business class?" Kartik replied, "Ticket mehengi thi (Ticket prices were high)." Another fan wrote, "How so cute and funny."

A person also commented, "Always down to earth." Another fan's comment read, "All celebrities should think like u not to do show off n all. Great feeling like u r more like us. Down to earth." "Because Kartik Aryan doesn’t believe in showoff … that's why he easily connects with all of us," said an Instagram user.

Kartik is currently travelling across cities, for the promotions of his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film also features Tabu and Kiara Advani. Helmed by Anees Azmee, the film is the second instalment of the popular 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Rajpal Yadav, who featured in the original film, is also a part of the new version.

