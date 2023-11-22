Kartik Aaryan returns to Dharma Productions for new film, reunites with Karan Johar after Dostana 2 fallout

Days after Karan Johar said he's open to working with Kartik Aaryan, an announcement has been made. On Wednesday, Karan's banner Dharma Productions announced that it's co-producing an untitled film with Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, starring Kartik, which will be directed by Sandeep Modi. (Also Read: When Kartik Aaryan revealed he didn't have enough money for a portfolio: ‘I’d crop my face out of group photos’)

New film announcement on Kartik's birthday

Karan Johar recently showed excitement at a potential collaboration with Kartik Aaryan

On the occasion of Kartik's 33rd birthday, the official social media handles of Dharma Productions announced its new collaboration with the actor. The Instagram caption stated, “Lights, camera and… surprise! (clap board emoji) We are thrilled to announce a new story brewing that has found a home with Dharma Productions and Balaji Telefilms. Starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Sandeep Modi, this yet to be titled film will be released on 15th August, 2025. Stay tuned!”

Karan Johar gushes over Kartik Aaryan

Karan Johar also took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the announcement with this caption, “Kickstarting today with some special news on a special day! Extremely thrilled to announce @dharmamovies and @balajimotionpictures coming together for a film helmed by the exceptionally talented @sandeipm. I find myself elated to also announce the supremely talented @kartikaaryan as our lead for this story that will unfold in cinemas on 15th August, 2025!”

He also wished Kartik on his birthday. “Kartik, happy birthday to you… may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen (red heart emojis),” Karan wrote.

Kartik also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the announcement. He wrote, “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life 🇮🇳 a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeep_modi and the powerhouse #karanjohar and @EktaaRKapoor (cracker emoji).”

Kartik's first Dharma project?

Kartik was initially signed as the lead in Colin D'Cunha's romantic comedy Dostana 2, the sequel to Tarun Mansukhani's 2008 blockbuster Dostana, starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra. Backed by Dharma Productions, Dostana 2 also starred Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya.

However, owing to some conflict on the sets of the film, Dostana 2 was shelved. While both Kartik and Karan chose to maintain a dignified silence on the same, Dharma said that the film would be recast and reshot.

Karan's wish to collaborate with Kartik

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Johar clarified that while Dostana 2 didn't work out, he'd love to collaborate with Kartik again. He had said, “We nearly did a film, but for various reasons, it couldn't happen. But you never say never. I'm sure the feature holds something strong for both of us. We don't know about Dostana, but that film will be defining for both of us.”

Kartik has collaborated with Ekta on the Disney+ Hotstar thriller Freddy last year. While it's his maiden collaboration with Sandeep Modi, he has worked with the filmmaker's close associate Ram Madhvani on Netflix India's newsroom thriller Dhamaka last year. Kartik will also be seen in Chandu Champion.

