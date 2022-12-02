Freddy movie review: Kartik Aaryan brings his A-game to this spine-chilling thriller

It's dark, deep, intense and extremely toxic, and I guess that's what works in favour of Freddy, Kartik Aaryan's latest film that will send chills down your spine. Showing Kartik in a never-seen-before avatar, the film brilliantly encapsulates the complexities and eccentricities of his character. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, an edge-of-the-seat thriller, Freddy terrifies you, scares you and at some places, simply creeps you out. Also read: Kartik Aaryan learns to use dentistry tools, puts on 14 kgs in BTS video from Freddy

The story of a 28-year-old introvert, recluse and loner dentist, Dr Freddy Ginwala (Kartik Aaryan), who has been on a matrimonial website Meri Shaadi.com for five years looking for a 'soulmate', Freddy keeps you hooked without blinking an eyelid. After his failed attempts at finding a suitable match and facing humiliation at the hands of a few prank calls, Freddy falls for a married woman Kainaaz Irani (Alaya F), who is stuck in a physically abusive marriage. Their paths cross when she visits his dental clinic for a tooth extraction and then a series of events bring them closer and they fall in love. But there's more to this love story than just happy moments, secret meetings and affection the characters show for each other.

At two hours 13 minutes, Freddy doesn't look stretched neither it goes off track. Despite the story getting slightly predictable in the second half, the film manages to keep up with its pace.

It won't be wrong to say that this is by far the most experimental and challenging role that Kartik has taken on. While last year's Dhamaka did take him out of his comfort zone of doing comedies, with Freddy, he has taken things a notch higher. Unlike Dhamaka, there's no yelling or screaming out loud, neither there's any monologue like his earlier films. Kartik's transformation for Freddy deserves a special applause. From gaining 14 kgs, adapting the mannerisms of an introvert, learning the skills of a dentist to emoting joy, sorrow, love and lust with so much conviction — he is flawless, immerses himself in this character and doesn't leave it for one bit. What I particularly liked about his portrayal onscreen is how he talks more with his expressions, eyes and gestures than actual words. His scenes with his best friend, Hardy, a turtle make for interesting sequences. Though at one point, I actually thought, could Freddy have done without the turtle? Well, definitely yes. He also has a confidante in Persis aunty, who checks on him every moment and guards him from the dark memories.

Kartik Aaryan in a still from Freddy.

Alaya F is impressive, and for a second film after her debut Jawaani Deewani (2020), Alaya definitely has picked up the nuances well, and delivers a promising performance. Talking of Kartik and Alaya's onscreen chemistry in whatever scenes they have together, don't expect too many sparks.

While Parveez Sheikh's story is well-equipped with all the elements one would expect in a thriller of this nature, his dialogues fell flat at most places. There are hardly any applause-worthy lines that make you stand up and take notice. That being said, the authentic Parsi flavour comes alive by means of house decor, props, language and words used by the characters and of course their names.

The big reveal at the interval and the climax are undoubtedly the high points of the film and impress you. Freddy definitely makes for a bone-chilling watch with a story that unfolds just like its layered characters. The film is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Movie: Freddy

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F

Director: Shashanka Ghosh