Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada trailer to release with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in theatres

Kartik Aaryan's next Shehzada is gearing for a big launch before its release a few days before Valentine's Day. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the film will release on February 10, 2023. The film's trailer, which is due to be released soon, will also be attached to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan on January 25, 2023. Kartik's last theatrical release was the blockbuster hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in May. (Also read: Shehzada teaser: Kartik Aaryan brings Telugu-style action to Bollywood, fans say ‘is baar galat script chun li’)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hindi film also stars Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Shehzada is the remake of the Allu Arjun's 2020 Telugu hit, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo, which also starred Tabu. A first look teaser of the film was launched in November 2022. Kartik's character Bantu is seen beating up goons and stating, "Jab baat family pe aiye toh discussion nahi karte, action karte hai (When it comes to your family, you don't stop to talk, you act first)."

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, a source has confirmed that the film's trailer will go out alongside Pathaan. The source told the publication, "Kartik Aaryan is definitely the new prince in town and the position will be consolidated further with Shehzada. What better than attaching his trailer with the King, Shah Rukh Khan. At the price of one ticket, the audience will get to see the trailer of Prince of Bollywood and the film of King of Bollywood."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The source also added that Kartik will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. They said, "He will be seen doing all those action scenes, mouthing some heroic dialogues and groove to chartbuster music. It has all the ingredients of a commercial blockbuster, and the trailer is on the way for a digital launch soon."

Shehzada features a score by composer Pritam. Last month, the actor had revealed that he was confident that Shehzada was going to do well. Kartik was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film, Freddy, opposite Alaya F. He will also reunite with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara for Satyaprem Ki Katha. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the Hindi film also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It marks Shah Rukh's return to the big screen in a lead role after four years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON