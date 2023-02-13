Kartik Aaryan’s streak of party chartbusters continues with Character Dheela 2.0

2022 proved to be an unconventional superhit year for the young superstar, Kartik Aaryan who is now all set to roar loud in 2023 as well,. He has already started it with a bang. Recently, he dropped the latest track- Character Dheela 2.0 from his upcoming mass family entertainer, Shehzada and the song has already become a rage amongst the youth and the party animals are calling it party anthem of the year.

It’s not the first time that Kartik has dropped a song, and its already got a place on everyone’s party playlists, screaming- Chartbuster. And when he drops a party jam, his fans always wait for that one quirky hookstep that they can immediately start recreating. He teams up again with choreographer duo Bosco Caesar and the trio have done some great dance numbers. This time Kartik gives not only one but three hooksteps, for the audiences to recreate The Shady step, The Tshirt Step and the The Slider Step.

Starting with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’s, Bom Diggy, to Luka Chuppi’s Coca Cola, Pati Patni Aur Woh’s Dheeme Dheeme followed by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s title track, to Freddy’s Kaala Jaadu and now, Shehzada’s Character Dheela 2.0... Kartik has set a benchmark for party chartbusters and fun hooksteps, establishing him as one of Bollywood’s best dancers.

Talking about Character Dheela 2.0, the actor has created some first-time-ever visuals for the song. While other actors would have opted for alcohol bottles as props to increase the cool-quotient of a party number, Kartik with his swag is seen partying with milk bottles - which left the netizens both in awe and in admiration. Only this young superstar could pull off this coolness. The song got record breaking views with over 50 million views in just 24 hours, becoming the most watched video worldwide in one day across platforms. The young actor also went club hopping across famous pubs of Mumbai to promote the song and the crowds went into a frenzy.

Kartik Aaryan comments on the super success of the song saying, “I am so glad that people are loving Character Dheela 2.0 and enjoying it so much. It was really overwhelming to see how the song picked up in no time, some people were already teaching dance choreographies on it by the evening of the day it dropped. I am really excited to see the audiences have fun with it and especially with the hooksteps, I hope they enjoy it as much as I did shooting for them.”