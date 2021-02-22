Kartik Aaryan shares new Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 still featuring Rajpal Yadav, reveals reason behind 'no mo FOMO'

Kartik Aaryan is no longer experiencing FOMO (fear of missing out) as he announced the release date of his next, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He revealed that the film will be out on November 19 this year, and shared a new still, featuring Rajpal Yadav, who played the ‘oonche tile wale mandir ka chhota pandit’ in the original.

“No Mo FOMO. Humaara number bhi aa gaya (My turn has come too). #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 to release on 19th Nov 2021,” Kartik wrote in an Instagram post. The film is set to release just days before his birthday, which is on November 22.

Fans jumped in the comments section to express their excitement. “Can't wait,” one wrote. “Oooh wow you look soo good,” another wrote. “Yayy!! Ab hum pawri karenge (Now we will party)!” one of his fan pages commented, making a reference to the viral ‘pawri’ meme.

Kiara Advani, who plays the female lead in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, announced the release date on her social media accounts as well. She shared a black-and-white photo of her and Kartik gazingly lovingly into each other’s eyes.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu. The shoot in Rajasthan was stalled in March last year when the Covid-19 pandemic started rapidly spreading around the country. It is set to resume soon.

Recently, director Anees Bazmee refuted reports that Tabu was being unaccommodating and not giving dates for the film. He said that he, himself, was not in Mumbai for 10 months amid the pandemic.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a follow-up to the 2007 hit directed by Priyadarshan, starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel. However, Anees earlier said that his film is ‘completely different’, with a new story.

“This is a completely different story. Besides the title, we have taken two songs from the original -- the title song and the Bengali song. The rest of the film is completely original,” he had told Deccan Chronicle.