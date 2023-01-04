Kartik Aaryan ‘spots’ his hoarding at London airport, fans call it 'Kartik Aaryan Era'

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a hoarding's picture as he spotted it at London airport. He can be seen advertising a clothing brand in the hoarding put up at Heathrow airport. He was on Christmas and New Year vacation in London and France. He returned to Mumbai on Wednesday morning and was spotted by paparazzi. Many fans reacted to his post and expressed their happiness for him. (Also read: Are Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan vacationing together in London? Actors dine at same hotel, share pics around same time)

In the post shared by Kartik, he was seen in black jacket while endorsing clothing brand, Superdry. He gave a cool pose and kept a serious look on his face. It was hung outside the shopping outlet. The hoarding read, “Superdry, you got this” in capital letters.

Sharing the hoarding picture of himself on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “Look who I spotted at Heathrow Airport London..” He used ‘Super dry’ as the hashtag on the post. Actor Ronit Bose Roy commented, “Truly international!!! (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji), way to go! (red heart emoji).”

Reacting to Kartik's picture, one of his fans wrote, “Your fans don't lie, when we say, its KARTIK AARYAN ERA going on (heart on fire emoji).” Another fan commented, “I just wanna see you on Times Square! It's my dream! (smiley face with tears emoji). Jaldi hoga (It will happen soon).” Other fan wrote, “Superstar spotted a super brand ambassador (fire emoji).” “Kartik be like-spotting myself everywhere I go”, wrote another person. “You are there at Mumbai airport too”, added other. “You are everywhere on every second advertisement board!! It's Kartik Aryan era (red heart and fire emoji)", added one.

Kartik was vacationing in London and his pictures had a stark resemblance with the location and photos shared by ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan. But Reddit has confirmed the actor was actually with Niharika Thakur during vacation, who was earlier in relationship with singer Prateek Kuhad.

Kartik was last seen in Freddy, alongside Alaya F. The film was premiered on December 2, 2022 on Disney +Hotstar. He currently has several projects in pipeline. These include Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani and Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. Shehzada will release on February 10, 2033. He also has Aashiqui 3, Hera Pheri 3 and Captain India as his upcoming movies.

