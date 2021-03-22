Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19 two days after walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, says 'dua karo'
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan tests positive for Covid-19 two days after walking the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week, says 'dua karo'

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has been shooting for multiple projects and even walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday, has tested positive for the coronavirus.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan showstoppers for NEXA presents Manish Malhotra at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai on Saturday.

Actor Kartik Aaryan has tested positive for the coronavirus. He took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

Sharing a picture of a large 'plus' sign, he wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (I am positive. Pray for me)," he captioned his post and even added facepalm and praying emojis.

Kartik's fans did wish him good health, hoping her 'gets well soon. "Bhai kuch nahi hai covid sab bakwas hai (Bhai it's all nonsense).....get well soon bro," wrote a fan. "I'm pretty sure u will get well soon enoughhhhhh," wrote another.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ankita on break-up with Sushant: ‘He chose his career and he moved on’

Janhvi, Anshula, Karisma, Anil, Suhana excited for Shanaya's debut

Ananya Panday enjoys midnight meal with family, Alanna brings boyfriend Ivor

Sara’s aunt Saba showers praise as Kartik turns showstopper at LFW 2021

Kartik had been shooting for back-to-back projects since the lockdown was lifted last year. On Saturday, he even walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai for designer Manish Malhotra. He was joined by Kiara Advani as a showstopper.

When shooting for Bhool Bhullaiyaa 2, Kartik even shared a post about how Tabu had joined the team to shoot in a special bubble, to protect herself from coronavirus infection.

"Welcome back #tabu ji But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z Bio-Bubble to shoot #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 @advani_kiara @BazmeeAnees @MuradKhetani". The post comes after Tabu, reportedly refused to join the shoot due to the fear of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Also read: Rubina Dilaik had this reaction to Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah Winfrey

Kartik had been active on social media during last year's lockdown, speaking to experts and patients about the coronavirus pandemic and spreading information about it. He even started a video series called 'Koki Poochega' for it.

After wrapping Dhamaka in mere 10 days, Kartik swiftly moved to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The comic supernatural thriller will be directed by Anees Bazmee, while the first one was directed by Priyadarshan. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazhu and it starred Akshay Kumar in the lead with Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kartik aaryan coronavirus

Related Stories

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan’s aunt Saba showers praise as Kartik Aaryan turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra

PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:02 PM IST
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani will make you go Bhool Bhulaiyaa with their latest appearance, see pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:58 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP