Kartik Aaryan touches his new car Lamborghini Urus' 'feet', watch video

Kartik Aaryan can't hide his excitement after buying a brand new Lamborghini Urus. In a new video, he is seen touching the 'feet' of his car and seeking blessings.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 10:07 PM IST
Kartik Aaryan touches lower portion of his new car's front.(Varinder Chawla)

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently bought a new car Lamborghini Urus, has tried yet another stunt around his new beast. Soon after testing negative from Covid-19, Kartik gifted himself a brand new car which cost him 4.5 crores.

When he was spotted with his latest acquisition on Wednesday, Kartik was seen "touching the feet" of his new car!

Kartik poses with his new car. (Varinder Chawla)

In a paparazzi video, Kartik is seen getting out of the car and heading towards his friend's place. However, he returns half-way and touches the bonnet of his car, enacting 'touching the feet' gesture. On being requested by the cameramen, he does it few more times so they can capture more moments. He then folds his hands in front of his car before heading towards his destination.

Earlier this week, Kartik had posted a fun video revealing his new purchase. "Kharid li....Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon (Bought it, but perhaps I am not made for costly things)," he captioned the video. The video showed Kartik posing beside the new car, before he gets startled when a balloon bursts, showering the area with confetti.

Lamborghini Urus is a luxurious vehicle, known for its classy interiors, silhouette and top speed of 305 kmph. It is priced at approximately 4 crores. Apart from the Lamborghini, Kartik already owns a BMW which he bought in 2017, and a Mini Cooper. He bought the Mini Cooper for his mother in 2019.

Announcing that he is fully recovered from coronavirus, Kartik took to Instagram and shared the news with his fans by posting a photo depicting his excitement, "Negative 14 din ka vanvaas khatam Back to work." posted a sun-kissed selfie, in which he could be seen holding his index figure above his nose, in a horizontal position, imitating a negative sign.

After actor Bhumi Pednekar tested positive for Covid-19, he shared a photo of him giving Bhumi a thumbs up on his Instagram story and wrote, "Negative!! Now passing the baton on to @bhumipednekar."

Kartik was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 when he has tested positive for coronavirus last month. Apart from the comic supernatural thriller, he also has Netflix crime-thriller Dhamaka and Karan Johar's Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

