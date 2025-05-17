Katrina Kaif shares adorable post for Vicky Kaushal on his 37th birthday; Kareena Kapoor and Preity Zinta react

Katrina Kaif shares adorable birthday post for Vicky Kaushal

In the photo, Vicky smiled, looking at the camera while Katrina peeked over his shoulder as she rested her face on his back. Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, "Happy Vicky Day (smiling face with heart-eyes and birthday cake emojis)."

Kareena Kapoor, Preity Zinta react

Reacting to the post, Kareena Kapoor posted a red heart and rainbow emojis. Preity Zinta wrote, "Happy Birthday Vicky (cake and red heart emojis)." Zoya Akhtar wished, "Happy B Vicky. Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal said, "Cuties." Mini Mathur commented, "Happy happy happy to our Vicky."

Vicky's father wished him too

Earlier in the day, his father Sham Kaushal took to his Instagram to share a video capturing their bond. In the video, Vicky and his father walked side by side on a beach, smiling and synchronising their steps.

"Father is the happiest person in the world to see his son moving ahead of him in life... Love you, Puttar (son). Wish you a very Happy Birthday. Feeling proud and blessed to have you as my son. Rab di meher bani rahe. Jor di jhappi (May God keep blessing you. A big hug)," Sham captioned the post.

About Vicky

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

The actor was last seen in Chhaava, which performed well at the box office. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, Chhaava narrates the inspiring life story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Vicky is set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film was officially announced in January 2024.