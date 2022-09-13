Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal come together on screen for first time; but it's not for a movie. See pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have once again managed to generate buzz around themselves. The couple recently attended an awards show together. Now, fans have shared new photos of the two coming together on screen, albeit not for a film. Excited fans have been sharing pictures of Vicky and Katrina from a recent photoshoot as they reportedly endorsed a brand together. Read more: Vicky Kaushal reveals on Koffee With Karan what he told pandit during wedding with Katrina Kaif

Ever since Vicky and Katrina’s wedding in December 2021, the two have become one of Bollywood’s most-talked-about celebrity couples. While they have never worked together in a film, their fans have been hoping to see them together on screen. It has now been revealed that Vicky and Katrina Kaif have teamed up with Cleartrip for their first-ever joint collaboration. Fans have also been sharing pictures of the two dressed in comfy holiday outfits.

The actors said in a statement, "We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Cleartrip! In its latest avatar, Cleartrip is a fresh, young and optimistic brand - which really vibed with us and resonated with who we are – not just a couple that loves to travel, but one that wants to take bold steps in our domains. We loved Cleartrip’s fresh outlook and plan to revolutionize the travel industry."

Weeks after Vicky made an appearance on Koffee With Karan season 7 with Sidharth Malhotra, Katrina was seen on the show with her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Katrina is gearing up for the promotions of her upcoming film. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. Vicky, on the other hand, has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial The Great Indian Family in the pipeline. He will also be seen in Shashank Khaitan's Govinda Naam Mera, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

