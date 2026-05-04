Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's first public appearance together after welcoming son Vihaan Kaushal wins hearts. Watch

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif embraced parenthood in November last year with the arrival of their son, Vihaan Kaushal. While Vicky has since been spotted at several public events and has spoken about his journey into fatherhood, Katrina has largely stayed away from the spotlight. Now, the couple has made their first public appearance together after becoming parents, and fans can’t stop gushing over them.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's first public appearance after becoming parents

Katrina Kaif spotted for the first time with hubby Vicky Kaushal after becoming mother.

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On Sunday, Vicky and Katrina were spotted at the airport, marking their first joint public outing since welcoming their baby. The duo happily posed for the paparazzi, looking relaxed and stylish. Vicky kept it casual in a black T-shirt paired with matching denims and layered it with a brown jacket. Katrina, on the other hand, exuded effortless elegance in an all-black outfit, which she complemented with an overcoat and sleek black sunglasses.

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{{^usCountry}} As soon as the video surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section with love for the couple. Many admired how radiant they looked together, with one user writing, “Gorgeous mommy and daddy,” while another commented, “Vihaan’s cutest parents.” Some fans were also curious about their little one, with comments like, “Where is baby Kaushal?” and “Vihaan is sitting inside the car.” Another fan sweetly pointed out, “Papa banne ka glow,” referring to Vicky’s post-fatherhood glow. About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As soon as the video surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section with love for the couple. Many admired how radiant they looked together, with one user writing, “Gorgeous mommy and daddy,” while another commented, “Vihaan’s cutest parents.” Some fans were also curious about their little one, with comments like, “Where is baby Kaushal?” and “Vihaan is sitting inside the car.” Another fan sweetly pointed out, “Papa banne ka glow,” referring to Vicky’s post-fatherhood glow. About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vicky and Katrina first met at an award show, where Vicky was hosting. What began as a light-hearted moment, when he jokingly asked her to marry a “nice guy” like him, soon turned into a real-life love story. The couple dated for a brief period before tying the knot in 2021 in a private yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, attended by close friends and family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vicky and Katrina first met at an award show, where Vicky was hosting. What began as a light-hearted moment, when he jokingly asked her to marry a “nice guy” like him, soon turned into a real-life love story. The couple dated for a brief period before tying the knot in 2021 in a private yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, attended by close friends and family. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan Kaushal, in November 2025. Sharing a glimpse of their son, they wrote, “Our ray of light, Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film

Vicky rode high on success in 2025 with his film Chhaava. The historical action film, which saw him portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, emerged as a blockbuster, collecting ₹807 crore worldwide. He will next be seen in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. It is currently under production and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 21, 2027. Katrina Kaif has not announced any new project yet.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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