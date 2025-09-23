Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s pregnancy reveal gets love from Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan: Bestest news

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally spilled the beans – they’re stepping into a whole new chapter with their first baby on the way. After months of whispers and speculation, the couple has confirmed the good news, sending waves of joy across Bollywood. Celebrities from Kareena Kapoor to Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have sent love and good wishes to the couple. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021.

Wishes pour in Vicky and Katrina

On Tuesday, Vicky and Katrina took to Instagram to announce pregnancy, ending months of speculation around it.

The couple shared a black-and-white Polaroid photo in which a visibly pregnant Katrina is looking down at her baby bump with a gentle smile, while Vicky, with his head affectionately resting against hers, is cradling the baby bump. Sharing the picture, Vicky and Katrina wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

The moment the couple announced the good news, heartfelt wishes from friends and family started pouring in.

Ayushmann Khurrana was one of the first to write “Congratulations guys” in the comment section. Actor Mrunal Thakur also shared, “Omggggggg CONGRATULATIONS.”

Actor Kareena Kapoor wrote in comments, “Best news for the Best people”, and shared her joy in her Instagram Stories too. She reposted their post with message, “This is the best news, so happy for you my favourite Kat and Vicky.”

Bhumi Pednekar commented under the post with lots of heart emojis. “Congratulations congratulations congratulations,” wrote Janhvi Kapoor..

“Waheguru @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09,” wrote Angad bedi, while Varun Dhawan shared, “My heart is full.”

Their close friend Neha Dhupia shared, “Guyssssssssssss …. Screaming and crying all at once… love you both … @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.”

Mom-to-be Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Congratssssss”, and Ananya Panday shared, “best.” “Congratulations to both of you,” Rajkummar Rao shared, and Rakul Preet gushed, “Omgggggg congratulations… so happy.”

“Sooooooo happy for you guys,” shared Sonakshi Sinha in the comment section.

Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped heart emojis, while Vaani Kapoor sent good wishes.

More about Vicky and Katrina

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in 2021. They have never starred together in any movie.

There have been rumours around her pregnancy for the past few years. In recent times, it was a picture of Katrina from an ad shoot, with a big baby bump, which reignited the buzz when it surfaced on social media.