Katrina Kaif cuddles up to mystery person in new Instagram post, fans think it is Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif shared a picture of herself snuggling up with a mystery person. While she cropped out his face, fans shared pictures of Vicky Kaushal in a similar T-shirt and jumped to the conclusion that it is him.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Fans believe the mystery person in Katrina Kaif's new selfie is Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif set tongues wagging with a new picture shared on Instagram stories, in which she was seen snuggled up with a mystery person, whose face could not be seen. However, fans dug out pictures of her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal wearing a similar T-shirt, with a pocket in the same place, and drew the conclusion that it was him in the photo.

While Vicky and Katrina are yet to confirm that they are in a relationship, rumours intensified when she was seen wearing what appeared to be his sweatshirt during an outing earlier this month. Reportedly, they also rang in the New Year together with their respective siblings, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif.

Vicky and Katrina shared pictures from their New Year getaway in Alibaug. While they were careful not to post any photos with each other, the similar background suggested that they were together. Fans also seemingly spotted him in the reflection of one of the pictures featuring her and Isabelle playing board games.

Vicky was among the few from the film fraternity to attend Katrina’s intimate Christmas party at her residence last year. Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were among the guests at the bash.

Also read: Richa Chadha comments on ‘priorities’ of Supreme Court as it refuses protection to Tandav team

Last year, when Vicky was asked if he was dating Katrina, he clammed up. “I hope you respect this… I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

“I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don’t want to open up about anything,” he added.

Vicky will be seen next on the big screen in the Sardar Udham Singh biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar. Katrina, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

