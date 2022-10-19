Katrina Kaif dances to Phone Bhoot song at event, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi close each other's eyes. Watch

Actor Katrina Kaif danced to the song Kinna Sona from her upcoming film Phone Bhoot during the music launch event in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account posted a video in which her Phone Bhoot co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi introduced her on-stage. The trio then danced to the song. (Also Read | Phone Bhoot song Kinna Sona: Katrina Kaif slays in red as she dances with Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi. Watch)

As Katrina continued dancing, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi went to one side of the stage and held each other. They also closed each other's eyes. When Katrina looked at them, Ishaan wrapped his leg around Siddhant. For the event, Katrina wore an off-shoulder little black dress with black heels. Ishaan and Siddhant opted for matching blue outfits with shoes.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina also shared a string of pictures in the same black outfit. In the photos, she stood in front of a mirror as she gave different poses. She also posed near a table. Katrina captioned her post, "Kaali teri …. Song Launch Tonight #phonebhoot (phone and ghost emojis)."

Reacting to the post, Raja Kumari commented, "Girllllllll." Fans also showered her with love. A person said, "She's seriously a work of art just look at her eyes she always takes me in spell that I can't break." A comment read, "So beautiful looking."

The team of Phone Bhoot recently unveiled the official trailer of the film which received positive responses from the audience. The two-minute fifty-second long trailer showcases Katrina portraying the role of a beautiful ghost that brings up a business idea to two clueless men who want to be 'bhootbusters' (played by Ishan and Siddhant) after which the comedy of error begins.

Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, the film also stars Jackie Shroff. Phone Bhoot is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Apart from Phone Bhoot, Katrina will be also seen in an upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and in director Sriram Raghavan's next Merry Christmas opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has also been signed by Excel Entertainment to star in Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

