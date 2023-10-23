Katrina Kaif exudes elegance in red saree at Navratri event; Nagarjuna and Chaitanya Akkineni also attend

A host of film celebrities flew to Thrissur to attend the Navratri celebrations hosted by a jewellery brand. Among them were Nagarjuna and son Chaitanya Akkineni, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Shilpa Shetty, Wamiqa Gabbi and others. Most of them were decked up in sarees. Also read: Rani Mukerji dances gracefully during Durga Puja celebrations, Sumona Chakravarti shows her dhunuchi talent. Watch Katrina Kaif and Nagarjuna with Chaitanya Akkineni during Navratri event in Thrissur.

Fans love Katrina's presence at Navratri event

Looking resplendent in a red saree and a full sleeve blouse with a bindi adorning her forehead, Katrina Kaif turned out to be the star of the event. She was seen chatting with other guests and lighting the oil lamp during the celebrations.

A paparazzo shared a video of Katrina from the event and fans couldn't stop praising how she conducted herself at the religious function. A fan commented, “Some actress should learn something from Katrina,” along with clapping emojis. Another wrote, “She looks so classy, yet so beautiful." One more called her “Queen of beauty and elegance”. A person also called her “The most stunning and most humble star”. A fan also pointed out “Red is her colour”, hinting at how the actor often opts for red for special occasions.

Nagarjuna and Chaitanya Akkineni also attend

Nagarjuna and son Chaitanya Akkineni also took part in the Navratri celebrations. While the veteran star was in a floral pastel green kurta pyjama, Chaitanya was in a simple white kurta pyjama and sported a beard.

Other celebs at Navratri event

Kriti Sanon also looked stunning in a pink saree and posed with Shilpa Shetty, who was in a red silk lehenga. Rashmika Mandanna was spotted as well. She was in a yellow-beige anarkali suit. Janhvi Kapoor was in a lavender tissue silk saree and greeted the hosts with folded hands. Sonakshi Sinha also attended the celebrations with rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal. She was in a red silk outfit paired with gold temple jewellery. Wamiqa Gabbi of Charlie Chopra fame was also spotted in a pink silk saree.

Ajay Devgn was also a part of the Navratri celebrations. He was in a lavender kurta with black pyjama. On the other hand, his wife and actor Kajol has been actively taking part in the Durga Puja celebrations in Mumbai. Their son Yug Devgn, Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji and mom Tanuja have also been taking part in the celebrations.

