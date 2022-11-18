Katrina Kaif gets upset with paps for following her outside gym: 'Agar aap aise karenge na…'

Katrina Kaif got angry with the camerapersons when she met them Friday evening. She was getting out of her car as the paparazzi trained their cameras on her, only to be scolded by the actor. (Also read: Katrina Kaif says she would like to touch Alia Bhatt's belly when they meet)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a paparazzi video shared by Etimes, Katrina first tried to close the door of her car when she saw cameras coming her way. One of the paps asked her to stop and she then asked them to keep their cameras down. When she realised that she is still in the frame of the cameras, Katrina said, "Aap log camera neeche rakho, hum yahan exercise karne aaye hain. (Keep your cameras down, we are here to exercise)."

She even added angrily, "Agar aap aise karenge na…Camera neeche rakhiye aap (If you continue doing this...keep your cameras down)," and stepped out of the car without completing her sentence. She then walked away from the lenses as the paps apologised to her. She was also spotted walking in a nearby park later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Katrina was recently seen in Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot that released in theatres earlier this month. She played the role of a ghost in the film that also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in lead roles.

Next up, Katrina has Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zara in which she will feature alongside Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She also has the third film in the hit Tiger franchise.

Tiger 3 marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif - they have featured in both the previous films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. She plays a Pakistani spy in the franchise. The upcoming film is slated for a Diwali 2023 release in theatres. Katrina will also be seen in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON