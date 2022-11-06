Phone Bhoot box office day 2 collection: Katrina Kaif's film shows growth, collects 4.80 crore total

Katrina Kaif's horror comedy Phone Bhoot saw a decent growth of around 34 percent on day two of its release. The film collected ₹2.75 crore on Saturday. Also starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Phone Bhoot released in theatres on Friday amid positive to mixed reviews. Also read: Phone Bhoot movie review

Sharing the box office collection of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday, “#PhoneBhoot sees growth on Day 2 [+34.15%]… Needs that extra push on Day 3 for a decent weekend total… However, the #INDvZIM cricket match could affect its biz… Fri 2.05 cr, Sat 2.75 cr. Total: ₹ 4.80 cr. #India biz.”

Phone Bhoot's release clashed with Janhvi Kapoor's Mili and Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's Double XL, both of which performed lower than Katrina's film. In Phone Bhoot, Katrina plays a ghost and approaches two clueless ghostbusters (Siddhant and Ishaan Khatter) with a business idea. They go on to take down an equally hilarious antagonist, played by Jackie Shroff.

The Hindustan Times review of Phone Bhoot called it “occasionally enjoyable”. It read: “Phone Bhoot is a promising film. It is a smartly written but not quite so well-executed effort that has its pros and several cons as well. It is a decent addition to the growing horror comedy genre in Bollywood. It’s not quite Stree in terms of hilarity and innovation but it’s not as bad as Roohi either.”

The film is produced under Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's banner Excel Entertainment and directed by Gurmmeet Singh of Mirzapur fame. The production house has also collaborated with Diamond Toons for a special comic series on Phone Bhoot. As part of the association, Diamond Toons will launch a comic where the three key characters from Phone Bhoot will be part of the Chacha Chaudhary plotline as he sets off on a new adventure with his sidekick Sabu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON