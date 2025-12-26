Katrina Kaif holds Vicky Kaushal close as she celebrates first Christmas as a mom, hopes for love and peace for all

Actor Katrina Kaif’s Christmas this year came with extra sparkle as she celebrated the festival as a mom with husband Vicky Kaushal and her family. Giving fans a peek into the intimate, joy-filled celebrations, the actor shared an adorable picture and admitted that it has been a “merry, merry Christmas” for the family. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November this year.

Vicky-Katrina’s first Christmas as parents

On Thursday, Katrina took to Instagram to offer a peek into her intimate Christmas celebrations by sharing a photograph from her Mumbai residence featuring herself alongside husband Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal, and her brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.

The cozy selfie features Katrina and Vicky along with their family gathered closely in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. All of them are wearing red-and-white Santa hats, adding to the festive cheer. Katrina is dressed in a bright red outfit. She is seen smiling warmly at the camera with her hand resting on Vicky’s shoulder, while the three men around her strike playful poses, with Vicky getting goofy with his pose in sunglasses.

Sharing the image, Katrina wrote, “Love joy and peace to all… It’s a Merry Merry Christmas! (Christmas tree and red heart emoji).” This marks Katrina’s first Instagram post since she embraced motherhood.

Social media users were delighted to catch a glimpse of how Katrina celebrated her first Christmas as a mother. “Can't believe she's mother now,” one wrote, with another sharing, “THE MOST AWAITED CHRISTMAS PIC.”

“Omg finally you show up katrina we miss so much, merry Christmas,” one shared. One comment read, “@katrinakaif waiting to see your baby Kaushal,” with one sharing, “Good to see you, mama! Looking gorgeous.” “Mama papa’s first Christmas with their baby,” one gushed.

Vicky-Katrina embrace parenthood

Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November this year and announced the joyous news with a cute post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar and others congratulated the couple on becoming parents.

Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. They kept their relationship a secret until they made it official by tying the knot.

In an interview with GQ India recently, Vicky spoke about being a father, saying that "every day, a new emotion hits." When asked about his feelings as a new father, he said, “It’s too soon for me to analyse. Every day, a new emotion hits. You surrender to this in a way you’ve never surrendered to anything.” He also called it “a grounding experience”. The actor added, “It’s a feeling I can’t put into words, and wasn’t prepared for.”

On the work front, Vicky delivered one of India’s highest-grossing films of 2025, Chhaava. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the epic historical drama collected ₹807 crore worldwide at the box office. Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas.