'Katrina Kaif is Bollywood's face on global platform, like Hema Malini was', says Vicky Kaushal

Published on Dec 21, 2022 11:07 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal says that Katrina Kaif, alongwith Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the faces that represent Hindi cinema on the international platform.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married last year in December.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Vicky Kaushal has said that his actor-wife Katrina Kaif is one of the few faces that represent Bollywood on the international platform, just as Hema Malini earlier. Vicky also said that Katrina and Amitabh Bachchan represent the Hindi film industry on the global platform. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal reveals what he admires most about wife Katrina Kaif)

“I always say that an industry is known by a few faces. With her work, Katrina has become one of those faces, along with Amitabh Bachchan. who represent the industry on the international platform. Hema Malini used to be one of these faces,” Vicky told Navbharat Times.

He added, “Katrina has achieved that status and I believe it is not easy to reach there. I believe, whatever she has done and achieved, she did it all on her own. I respect her a lot for that, and I have a long way to go before I reach there.I feel it is good that we respect each other, and also have a lot to learn from each other.”

Vicky's recent release, Govinda Naam Mera, released online on Disney+ Hotstar last week. The film also features Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The comedy thriller is directed by Shashank Khaitan and received mixed to bad reviews.

Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur is Vicky's next ambitious film that will also star Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Based on the real life story of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, the film is will release on December 1, 2023.

Vicky also has Anand Tiwari's next that will see a theatrical release on July 28, 2023. The film also stars Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. He also has Laxman Utekar's next film in the line up that stars Sara Ali Khan alongwith him.

Meanwhile, Katrina was recently seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Directed by, the film received good response and was also praised by the critics. Next up, she has Salman Khan's Tiger 3 - the third film in their hit spy thriller franchise Tiger. She also has Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas and Jee Le Zara in the pipeline.

katrina kaif hema malini
Story Saved
