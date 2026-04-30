Katrina Kaif reacts to Vicky Kaushal’s cheeky promotional post for her makeup brand: ‘Best for sleep deprived dads’

Late on Wednesday, Katrina reposted Vicky’s story on her own Instagram account, joking about Vicky’s life as a new dad. She responded with a witty remark that read, "best for sleep-deprived dads”.

On Wednesday, Vicky took to his Instagram stories to promote a product from Katrina’s makeup brand, Kay Beauty. He wrote, “Caffinated cheeks for caffinated me! What a wow @katrinakaif @kaybykatrina.” He then joked that he tried to get a brand deal from Kay Beauty, writing, “I tried my best, but sadly not a paid promotion.” Later, her brand re-shared it, writing, “Officially adding "caffeinated cheeks" to our vocabulary.”

Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gave fans a rare peek into their personal dynamic. Recently, Vicky had social media in splits after playfully angling for a makeup brand deal to promote his wife’s beauty label. And Katrina matched his energy with a sweet note.

This is not the first time Vicky has promoted her products. In 2024, Katrina posted a video in which Vicky adorably tells a stuffed toy deer, “Buddy, I think I just found the most hydrating lipstick.” He also added, “It's not kay to be so good.” When the camera flipped towards Katrina, she added, “But it's Kay to be you.”

More about Vicky and Katrina After secretly dating for a brief period, Vicky and Katrina made it official when they tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on 9 December 2021. Four years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on 7 November 2025. They shared the joyous news on Instagram, writing, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” Recently, Vicky Kaushal spoke about Katrina raising their child and told Etimes, “The mother is being the superhero. She has been a warrior through her pregnancy, and she has been a warrior as a mother as well. I’m so incredibly proud of her, and I love her so much.”

Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also featured Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The film failed at the box office but received praise upon its OTT release. The actor is yet to announce her next project.

Vicky, on the other hand, was last seen in Chhaava, which turned out to be a major blockbuster. He is currently busy working on Love & War. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film was officially announced in January 2024 and was originally slated for a 2025 release. It has since been postponed to January 21, 2027.