Katrina Kaif's brother pens note on her 'most amazing and magical wedding' with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's siblings have welcomed them into respective families after the two tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan. Now Katrina's only brother Sebastien Laurent Michel has penned a note for the newlyweds.

Sebastian took to his Instagram Stories to share a wedding picture of the couple and a note. He wrote, “To the most amazing and magical wedding. So happy to have gained another brother, and so proud of my sister to have found me the perfect one! I wish you guys all the good in world, you both deserve it.”

Katrina Kaif's brother penned a note.

Earlier, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif also called Vicky her “brother”. She wrote in a note shared a day after the wedding on Instagram, “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09.”

Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal called Katrina “parjayi ji.” Welcoming her into the family, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi (Today I have a place for one more person in my heart). Welcome to the family Parjai ji (sister-in-law). Just lots and lots of love and a lifelong of happiness to this gorgeous couple. @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09."

Katrina's mom Suzanne Turquotte and Vicky's parents Sham Kaushal and Veena blessed the couple at the wedding which took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. Sham Kaushal told the media at the Jaipur airport that all went well.

The guests were reportedly given gift hampers which comprised of some sweets, snacks, along with a note. It read, “Thank you so much for travelling from near and far to be with us. It meant the world to us that you were here, to be part of the start of the rest of our lives.”