Katrina Kaif’s mom clarifies after claims of sharing cryptic post for Neetu Kapoor: 'No way aimed at anyone'

Recently Katrina Kaif’s mother Suzanne Turquotte shared a post on ‘respect’. It arrived after Neetu Kapoor shared a post that read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." While the internet was convinced that Suzanne's post might have been a response to Neetu's post, the actor's mom recently clarified that she wasn't aiming at anyone. Also read: Katrina Kaif’s mom shares cryptic note on ‘respect’; Reddit thinks it is a response to Neetu Kapoor’s post

Katrina Kaif with her mother Suzanne Turquotte.

Without taking any names, Suzanne added a caption to her previous post. She wrote, “I was looking through old photos on my phone and came across this. I rather liked it so I posted it. But it is in no way aimed at anyone or at any comments that may have been said on social media.”

Katrina Kaif’s mom Suzanne Turquotte on her latest post about 'respect.'

On Monday, Suzanne had shared a quote via an Instagram post. It read, “I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO." She did not add a caption to her post at that time. Her post sparked a debate among social media users as some came out in support of Suzanne while others dismissed Neetu Kapoor's post as a generic one.

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly dated for a few years. The actors were seen together in films such as Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Raajneeti (2010) and Jagga Jasoos (2017). They parted ways sometime between 2016 to 2017 as per reports.

Talking about her break up, Katrina told Mid-Day in 2019, "If I had my way, I would have never spoken about my relationship. I chose to talk about it because the media was interested in it. I couldn’t have dodged the bullet every time. I would have sounded rude if I did that. So, the best thing was to share the bare minimum I wanted to, and be frank enough to accept the reality. We [Kapoor and her] still have respect for each other, and that will not change."

“When I was going through separation, one of my sisters was also in the same phase. That’s when I realised that since my life was out in the open, the ego was more bruised, but at the end of the day, we both felt the same pain. I found solace in reading. My friends were also a strong source of support. I don’t have any regrets [about that chapter]. I have come out of the experience a lot more mature,” she added.

After Katrina, Ranbir went on to date Alia Bhatt. The two got married and welcomed their first child, daughter Raha Kapoor, in November last year. Katrina dated Vicky Kaushal in secret for a few years and tied the knot in 2021.

