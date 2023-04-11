Katrina Kaif’s mom shares cryptic note on ‘respect’; Reddit thinks it is a response to Neetu Kapoor’s post

Recently, actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram Stories and shared a post that read, “Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ." Days later, Katrina Kaif’s mother Suzanne Turquotte shared a post on ‘respect’ and some Reddit users are convinced that it is a response to Neetu’s post. Also read: When Katrina Kaif wrote open letter to media after her Ibiza holiday pics with Ranbir Kapoor were leaked Katrina Kaif with mom Suzanne Turquotte; Neetu Kapoor with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

On Tuesday, Reddit account Bolly Blinds N Gossip shared Suzanne's post, and wrote, "Katrina Kaif’s mom posted this on her Instagram today. Is this a response to Neetu?" On Monday, Suzanne had shared a quote via an Instagram post, which read, “I was raised to treat the janitor with the same respect as the CEO." She did not add a caption to her post. A fan commented on it, “Perfect timing for this post...”

Katrina Kaif’s mother Suzanne Turquotte shared a post about ‘respect’.

Reacting to the Reddit post on Suzanne's 'respect' quote, a person commented, "I thought maybe it is a generic post, but after visiting her feed I saw she doesn't post quotes usually. Mostly she has pictures. In fact, last quotes she posted were in March 2020 during Covid-19 pandemic, after that she has only pictures. This could be a reply. Timing is odd." Another one said, "Now we’re talking. Good for her to give it back."

However, one person said that Suzanne's quote on respect had nothing to do with Neetu's recent post, and wrote, "I don't think so. I think it's just a quote she liked and posted on her Instagram. She shares a lot of quotes and paintings on her Instagram, and Katrina's family has never acknowledged that family (Ranbir Kapoor's family), even during their relationship. She always maintained her distance. Katrina's family, overall doesn't like attention, unlike Neetu Kapoor." A person also wrote, "This looks like a general statement tbh (to be honest). Neetu’s was definitely intentional." Another one seemed to agree, and wrote, "It is a general statement. But the timing is very specific."

Katrina and Ranbir reportedly dated for a few years. The actors were seen together in films such as Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Raajneeti (2010) and Jagga Jasoos (2017). Ranbir and Katrina are now married to actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, respectively. Ranbir and Alia welcomed their first child together, daughter Raha Kapoor, in November last year.

