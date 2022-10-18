Katrina Kaif recalls she said 'who is this guy?' when she saw Vicky Kaushal for the first time in Manmarziyaan promo

Katrina Kaif, in a new interview, revealed her first reaction to Vicky Kaushal. Katrina and Vicky who got married last year, will be completing one year of their marriage in December. Looking back in time, it was Vicky’s talent that caught Katrina’s attention after she saw him in the promo of his 2018 film Manmarziyaan. Also read: Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal also fasted for her on their first Karwa Chauth

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal dated for quite some time in secret. They got married at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9, 2021. Their wedding was an intimate affair only attended by family members and close friends.

Talking about first reaction to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina told Indian Express, “I remember (producer) Aanand L Rai showing me a promo of Manmarziyaan and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?!’ At that point I just found it. Wow! He was so effortless and raw. He has that talent.”

Before Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal starred in films like Raazi and Lust Stories. He made his acting debut with Masaan, opposite Shweta Tripathi Sharma. Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Vicky has some interesting projects in his pipeline. He will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy film. The film marks his first project with Sara Ali Khan. He also has Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, besides an untitled film with Triptii Dimri. He is also playing the lead as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's next biopic film Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot. It also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, and will release on November 4. Katrina is also a part of Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

