Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal also held fast for her on their first Karwa Chauth: 'It's not like I asked him to do'

Actor Katrina Kaif revealed that both she and her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, held fast for each other on Karwa Chauth. In a new interview, Katrina said Vicky Kaushal chose to fast by himself. Katrina also revealed that she felt very hungry when she had to wait longer for the rituals. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra compliments Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Karwa Chauth looks)

Katrina and Vicky observed their first Karwa Chauth this year. His parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, also celebrated the occasion with them. Vicky and Katrina got married at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The wedding ceremonies were attended by family members and close friends.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Katrina said, "I was hungry. (laughs) I have to report to you… everyone had, I mean… all the online, the thing was the moon was going to be seen in Mumbai at 9:01 and it was not seen, I think, till 9:35. And it's almost like your mind is prepared for what it's expected, but after 9 to 9:30, I was like 'I'm hungry! I'm really, really hungry!'"

Katrina also spoke about Vicky, "But, the sweetest thing was that, of course, Vicky was also fasting. Yes, he also fasted. That, he wouldn't… I'm sure he wouldn't have (let me do it alone), and he didn't even… it's not like I asked him to do it all. I didn't say anything. He did it himself, so that was sweet and of course, our… his parents were also over, so it was our first… because it was our first year of marriage, there's pooja which happens and all that. So, that was lovely."

On Thursday night, Katrina shared a string of photos with Vicky, Sham and Veena on Instagram. Katrina, for the occasion, draped a pink saree and a colourful blouse. Vicky opted for cream ethnic wear. Katrina captioned the post, "Pehle (first) #KarvaChauth (sparkles emoji)." Reacting to it, Priyanka Chopra commented, "Congratulations so beautiful (heart eyes emoji)." Mini Mathur wrote, "Soooooo lovely." Karisma Kapoor said, "Happy 1st Karvachauth."

Vicky will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. He also has the comedy film Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and director Meghna Gulzar's next biopic film Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the pipeline. He was last seen in director Shoojit Sircar's period film, Sardar Udham.

Fans will see Katrina in Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The horror-comedy is all set to release on November 4. Katrina will also feature in Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, scheduled to release on April 23, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON