Priyanka Chopra compliments Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Karwa Chauth looks

Actor Priyanka Chopra has complimented actor-couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Karwa Chauth. Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, Katrina Kaif shared several pictures with Vicky as they celebrated the occasion for the first time. The first photo, a selfie clicked by Vicky Kaushal, also featured Katrina. The duo stood on the balcony of their Mumbai home. (Also Read | Katrina Kaif decks up in saree, sindoor for first Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal)

Vicky and Katrina also posed with his parents--Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal. In one of the photos, Katrina was seen bowing her head as she held a plate with a lamp and cloth. For the occasion, Katrina draped a pink saree and a colourful blouse. Vicky wore cream ethnic wear.

Sharing the picture, Katrina captioned the post, "Pehle (first) #KarvaChauth (sparkles emoji)." Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Congratulations so beautiful (heart eyes emoji)." Mini Mathur wrote, "Soooooo lovely." Karisma Kapoor said, "Happy 1st Karvachauth." Vaibhavi Merchant commented, "Ohhh soooo pretty." Ileana D'Cruz's comment read, "Awwwww." Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan and Sharvari Wagh dropped red heart emojis.

Vicky also shared an unseen picture with Katrina on Thursday. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy #KarvaChauth (sparkles and red heart emojis)." Ganesh Acharya wrote, "Godbless." Farah Khan commented, "Best couple." Richa Chadha said, "Cute." Fans also showered them with love. A person wrote, "God bless both of you always stay happy together." "You both are stunning together," said an Instagram user.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The wedding ceremonies were attended by close friends and family members.

Vicky was last seen in director Shoojit Sircar's period film Sardar Udham. He will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. He also has the comedy film Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, an untitled film with Triptii Dimri and director Meghna Gulzar's next biopic film Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the pipeline.

Katrina will be seen next in Gurmmeet Singh's Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The horror-comedy is all set to release on November 4. Katrina is also a part of Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupathi. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, slated to release on April 23, 2023.

Priyanka will be seen in It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has the Prime Video series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers, in the pipeline. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. She will star with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

