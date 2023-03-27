Katrina Kaif shares pics from her best moments with BFF Karisma Kohli, says 'I’ve seen you battle so much'

Katrina Kaif has penned a touching note for her bestie and filmmaker Karishma Kohli on her birthday on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared several old and more recent pictures with Karishma as she wished her on her special day. She talked about Karishma facing battles in life and said they will be “doing the rest of life together”. Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal react as paparazzi say ‘subah 4 baje se ruke hai’ for pics Katrina Kaif has shared many pictures with Karishma Kohli.

Sharing many pictures of them together from their various get-togethers, Katrina wrote, “My darling Karishmaaaaaaaaa it’s your very special 36th birthday, anyone who says otherwise is wrong (smiley). Where would we be without the madness and joy you bring into our lives, your kindness, warmth, and positivity….. through these years I’ve seen you battle so much with so much strength and courage it always serves as an example to me."

She added, "Whenever you are around things are sunnier better and the world is just that much brighter ….. Heres to doing the rest of life together…. Through the good times and the stormy weathers and the adventures. Love uuuuuuuu.”

The pictures show Katrina and Karishma twinning in red or white, posing by the poolside and at home. Most of them have Katrina giving Karishma a hug as they pose for the camera.

Karishma had co-directed Madhuri Dixit's OTT debut series The Fame Game. She and Katrina have been friends for several years. She is also seen at her house parties. Last month, Katrina and Karishma joined another friend, actor Mini Mathur for a fun game.

Karishma had shared the video with the caption, “When you think you know EVERYTHING about your girls… This has been a fun one. Happy Valentines my girls.” In the video, Katrina confessed to checking out her partner's phone in the past and crying in the public bathroom during a Diwali party. She and Karishma also confessed to googling themselves.

Katrina currently has two major projects in the pipeline. She will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Shriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. She also has Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Both the films will release this year.

