Katrina Kaif shares selfies from Indore, fan thinks she is looking at Vicky Kaushal in third one. See photos

Katrina Kaif joined her husband Vicky Kaushal in Indore, where he is shooting for Laxman Utekar’s next with Sara Ali Khan. She shared a bunch of selfies from their hotel room. She posed on the bed in an oversized red shirt and shorts. “Indoors in Indore #sundayselfie,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

Neha Dhupia praised Katrina’s caption game and wrote, “Caption cool.” Diana Penty and hairstylist Amit Thakur dropped heart emojis.

Fans also showered love on her pictures. “3rd picture mein zarur tum Vicky ki taraf dekh rahi ho (I am sure you are looking at Vicky in the third picture),” one wrote, referring to the photo of her looking at someone or something off-camera with a wide smile on her face. “My heart,” another wrote.

Vicky and Katrina got married in a low-key ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur, away from the media glare, on December 9 last year. The wedding was attended by only a select few from Bollywood, including Neha, Angad Bedi, Sharvari Wagh and Kabir Khan.

Katrina’s close friend Salman Khan and his family were not on the guest list. Speaking about the same, Aayush Sharma told Bollywood Bubble, “For us, Katrina is a very dear friend and all of us wish her all the best. It’s the way she wants to decide her marriage and there is no big deal about it. I think everyone makes a very big deal. It’s her and Vicky’s big day and they need to have a good time, in whatever capacity, that’s about it.” He added that the family is ‘happy’ for her.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Vicky will be seen opposite Katrina in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. However, the male leads of the film are yet to be officially announced.

