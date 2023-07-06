When Katrina Kaif reacted to VJ Aditya Roy Kapoor asking question about her 'pretty young sisters': You think I am old?

Before becoming an actor, Aditya Roy Kapur used to work as a video jockey (VJ) with Channel V. Now, an old video has resurfaced online and it features VJ Aditya Roy Kapoor interviewing Katrina Kaif. The video is from years before the two came together for their 2016 film Fitoor. While Katrina made her Bollywood debut with Boom (2003), Aditya's first film was London Dreams (2009). Also read: Fitoor offers beautiful frames and great disappointments

Katrina Kaif was inerview by VJ Aditya Roy Kapoor before he joined films.

The video of Aditya's old interview with Katrina was recently shared on Reddit with the caption, "They did a movie together after 10 years!!!" While some loved the '2000s era' vibe, others spoke about Aditya's style.

Katrina Kaif's interview with VJ Aditya Roy Kapoor

Aditya spoke to Katrina about her family and sisters in the video, which is reportedly from 2006. He asked Katrina, "You have a big family, isn't it? Seven sisters! I have done research. Any pretty young ones my age?"

To which she replied, "Are you insinuating that I am old? You think I am old? What is your age?" Aditya said to her that he was 20. Katrina then went to talk about how one of her sisters (presumingly actor Isabelle Kaif) had come to Mumbai around that time, and was learning dancing.

Reactions to their old video

The video was also shared on a fan page called Rare Photo Club on Instagram recently along with the caption, "How many marks for his look though?" A comment read, "I liked how he was styled. Should've stuck with long hair." A person also said, "That is such a VJ hairstyle."

Apart from Aditya's long hairstyle, his speaking style also grabbed attention. A comment read, "Aditya with that typical Bandra boy accent." One person also wrote, "He looks like a 4th-year fine arts student, who stumbled upon a VJ career because he was very talkative." A few were not convinced, when Aditya mentioned his age. A person wrote, "He is definitely not 20 in this!"

Some also commented on how years after this interview, Aditya and Katrina did a movie together. A person wrote, "First he interviewed her, then he starred opposite her in Fitoor." A comment also read, 'This guy did Fitoor with her!!" One person also commented, "Privileged people can be anything. Guy went from VJ to actor."

Katrina Kaif's only film with Aditya Roy Kapoor

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, produced by Aditya's brother Siddharth Roy Kapur, and written by Abhishek and Supratik Sen, Fitoor was based on Charles Dickens' 1861 novel Great Expectations. The film featured Tabu alongside Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur in leading roles. Parts of the film were shot in Kashmir.

