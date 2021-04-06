Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine

Katrina Kaif is the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and confirmed that she has contracted the virus. She said she has isolated herself and will be under home quarantine.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I'm following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe and take care," her statement read.

Katrina Kaif confirms her Covid-19 diagnosis.

On Monday, her rumoured boyfriend, actor Vicky Kaushal tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing the news on Instagram, Vicky wrote, "Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe."

News of Katrina's health comes amid rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai. Lately, several Bollywood stars have contracted the disease. This includes Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for Covid-19. Katrina's Phone Booth co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi was also tested positive for the virus last month.

Katrina was last seen in Bharat with Salman Khan. She was supposed to begin her work on Tiger 3. Last week, the actor was spotted working out in her gym, with Mustafa Radhieka Ahmed, who is often featured in Vicky's workout videos.

Her film Sooryavanshi was supposed to release in 2020 but has been indefinitely delayed due to the pandemic. She also has Phone Booth, co-starring Siddhant and Ishaan Khatter, and a standalone superhero film with Ali Abbas Zafar in the pipeline.

