Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Diwali party together amid December wedding rumours

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been in the news since rumours that they are planning to get married in December started doing rounds. On the occasion of Diwali, the two attended producer Arti Shetty's Diwali bash.

For the Diwali party, Katrina donned a pink saree, while Vicky was spotted wearing a dark blue kurta. Have a look at their pictures:

Vicky Kaushal on his way to attend Arti Shetty's Diwali bash.(Varinder Chawla)

Katrina Kaif steps out of her car to attend Arti Shetty's Diwali party(Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Katrina took to Instagram a heartfelt Diwali greeting. Sharing a picture with her mother, Suzanne Turquotte and sister Isabelle Kaif, she wrote, "Happy Diwali From our family to yours." Vicky, on the other hand, posted a picture of himself.

While a few reports suggested that Katrina and Vicky will tie the knot in December, she had denied any such plans. She had told Bollywood Life that such reports were baseless and on being asked the reason for such rumours, she had said, “That’s a question I have for last 15 years.”

Previously, it was reported that Vicky and Katrina got secretly engaged in a roka ceremony. Reacting to the rumours, he had told RJ Siddharth Kannan, "To be honest, mere paas woh mental space hi nahi tha, because I was right in the middle of a shoot… Funnily enough, what happens is, these rumours start at 9 o’clock in the morning by the media and by 4.30, the media only negates the same rumours and says ‘no, it’s not true’. So, you don’t have to do anything. I had my blinders on, on my work, and I keep focusing on work."

Katrina is currently promoting Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, which released on November 5. Akshay Kumar plays the titular role in the film. It also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo roles. Katrina has also been shooting for Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently basking in the success of his last film, Sardar Udham. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic on Sam Manekshaw, who was the chief of the Indian Army during the 1971 India-Pakistan titled Sam Bahadur.