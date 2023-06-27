Katrina Kaif shares pics from her US vacation, Vicky Kaushal reacts as fans call him ‘lucky’

Actor Katrina Kaif, who is currently on vacation with her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal, has shared a few new pictures. Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Katrina posted the photos from the US. Vicky Kaushal has reacted to the pictures. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt chills with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai airport lounge in new video)

Katrina's new photos

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently in the US.

In the first photo, Katrina posed as she sat at a table inside a restaurant. She smiled and looked at the camera as her face rested on her hand. Katrina looked away from the camera and smiled in the next picture. The actor was seen enjoying her beverage in the last photo. All of the pictures were clicked inside restaurants.

Katrina's post and Vicky's reaction

For her outing, Katrina wore an off-shoulder printed blue dress. Sharing the pictures, Katrina didn't caption them but added a blue heart, a cup with straw and US flag emojis. Katrina geo-tagged the location as West Village. Reacting to the post, Vicky posted red heart and heart eyes emojis. Mini Mathur wrote, "Hi pretty. Come back already please." Singer Harshdeep Kaur commented, "So pretty."

A fan wrote, "This woman is breathtaking." "Finally @katrinakaif we miss you so much," read a comment. An Instagram user said, "Lucky Vicky." "A really really very beautiful girl," commented another fan. "Best pictures on the internet today," said another person.

Vicky, Katrina seen with Alia Bhatt

Nearly two weeks ago, a video of Vicky, Katrina chatting with actor Alia Bhatt at the airport lounge in Mumbai had surfaced on social media. The clip showed a brief glimpse of Alia hugging Vicky as she entered the lounge. Later, Alia, Katrina and Vicky sat around a table and chatted with each other.

Vicky's films

Vicky was recently seen in the romantic comedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite Sara Ali Khan. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the film received massive responses from the fans. He will be seen in Sam Bahadur, helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.

Katrina's upcoming projects

Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on Diwali 2023. Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from that, she also has director Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

