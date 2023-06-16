Alia Bhatt chills with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal at Mumbai airport lounge in new video; fans guess topic of discussion

While Alia left for Brazil for Netflix's TUDUM 2023 event, it is not known where Katrina and Vicky Kaushal were headed as they jetted off from Mumbai airport.

Reactions to their video

While some are convinced actor Ranbir Kapoor – Alia's husband and Katrina's ex-boyfriend – was the topic of discussion, others liked how Alia, Katrina and Vicky 'were so warm towards each other'.

Reacting to the video shared on Reddit, a person said, "They are discussing Ranbir, obviously." Many shared Ranbir Kapoor memes. One also wrote, "Now this is content." Someone also shared a Katrina Kaif meme that said, "Can we just chill?"

Others said Alia, Katrina and Vicky seemed to be having a 'normal' conversation. One wrote, "They look so 'normal' here. Like I can picture myself, minus the first class lounge lol, with that same body language, just talking to acquaintances or colleagues and having a pleasant time." Another said, “Everyone has moved on, except some people on social media.”

Alia and Katrina's past

Katrina and Ranbir reportedly dated for a few years. The actors were seen together in films such as Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Raajneeti (2010) and Jagga Jasoos (2017).

Ranbir and Katrina are now married to actors Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, respectively. Ranbir and Alia welcomed their first child together, daughter Raha Kapoor, in November last year. Alia and Vicky worked together in Raazi (2018), while Vicky was seen alongside Ranbir in Sanju, which was also released in 2018.

Earlier, Alia and Katrina often spoke about their friendship and praised each other in interviews and social media posts. However, after Alia and Ranbir's wedding, it was reported Alia and Katrina were not as close. Earlier this year, as Alia and Ranbir attended an event together, Alia's reaction to an old photo of her hugging Katrina at an awards event grabbed attention.

Alia and Katrina's film together

Jee Le Zaraa will feature Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt alongside actor Priyanka Chopra. Jee Le Zaraa marks Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback after over a decade. Earlier this year, Katrina and Alia were spotted at Farhan's sister, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's home as they prepped for the upcoming film. This is the first time Katrina, Alia and Priyanka will be seen together in a film.

Nearly two years after announcing Jee Le Zaraa, earlier this year, Farhan Akhtar had said that he was scouting for locations in Rajasthan for the movie. In 2021, Farhan had shared a motion poster of the film on Instagram. He wrote in his caption, “Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. Jee Le Zaraa with @priyankachopra @katrinakaif @aliaabhatt will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road.”

