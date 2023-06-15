Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted together at airport, wow fans with stylish looks: ‘Uff they look hot in black'

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spotted together at airport, wow fans with stylish looks: ‘Uff they look hot in black'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 15, 2023 09:12 AM IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen at the airport as they headed for a trip together. The couple wore colour-coordinated black travel outfits.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who has been busy with the promotions of his latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, took some time out to travel with actor-wife Katrina Kaif. On Thursday, videos and photos of the couple from Mumbai airport were shared on paparazzi and fan pages. Vicky and Katrina twinned in black outfits. Also read: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif cannot take their eyes off each other in new pic, Arjun Kapoor cheers for them

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted together at the airport. (Pics Yogen Shah)
Katrina and Vicky's airport looks

Katrina and Vicky wore comfortable outfits for their travels – matching black sweatshirts and black pants with sneakers. They wore sunglasses too, while Vicky also sported a black cap and carried a backpack. Katrina had no makeup on and wore her hair in soft curls.

Reactions to their video

A video of Katrina and Vicky was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram on Thursday. Many commented about their matching airport looks, others were happy to see them together.

Speaking of Vicky, a fan commented, "He kept his right hand available just in case she (Katrina) wants to hold it. How sweet!" Another wrote, “Cutest couple of B-town (Bollywood).” A fan also wrote, "Katrina always has a very classy look, not an airport look. She is so simple. That's why she is my favourite." One fan also wrote, “Uff they look hot in black.”

Katrina and Vicky's new pic

Vicky Kaushal, who often speaks about Katrina during his film promotions and interviews, shared a new photo on Instagram on Wednesday with his wife. The two posed against a picturesque background of a beach and sunset. They were smiling while holding hands.

Alia and Salman also spotted at airport

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt was spotted at Mumbai airport. Actor Salman Khan was also seen at the airport with his bodyguard and a bevy of security personnel. In videos shared on paparazzi pages, Salman and his entourage were spotted walking towards his car after exiting the airport gate.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was spotted jetting off alone. She wore a colourful top with a pair of blue jeans and posed for paparazzi as she made her way inside the airport gate.

