Katrina Kaif wanted to get an expensive bar for home but Vicky Kaushal said a clear no: ‘Yeh nahi aega ghar pe’

Vicky Kaushal revealed that he often has discussions with his actor-wife Katrina Kaif over furniture. During the trailer launch of Vicky’s upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the actor opened up about his banter with 'madam' Katrina over buying and installing new bar furniture. (Also read: When Vicky Kaushal got a hilarious tip from Abhishek Bachchan on how to be happy after marriage) Vicky Kaushal reveals his discussions about bar furniture with Katrina Kaif.

In a clip from the trailer launch event of the film, Vicky revealed that he has a lot of discussions with Katrina over selecting a piece of furniture. He addressed Katrina as ‘Madam,' and shared his reaction. The clip from the event was later uploaded on the Reddit page, BollyBlindsNGossip.

“Kuch kuch furniture bhi hamari kaafi discussion hoti he. Jaise madam ko abhi ek bar chahiye... To unhone mujhe bheja, yeh bar mai soch rhi hoon. Woh jitne ka bar tha naa, maine kaha mai khud khada ho jaunga leke. Tray pe, mai hi leke khada ho jaunga, but yeh nahi aayega ghar pe. Ye bahut mehenga he bhai. Ye mera signing amount he yaar (We have some discussion over some pieces of furniture. So now Madam wants a bar at our house. She sent me her choice and when I saw the price, I was like I’d rather serve drinks myself, but this furniture will never come to our house. This is very expensive. This is my signing amount for a film),” said Vicky on stage. He laughed and added, “Is mein toh kabhi nasha chadega hi nahi (I won't even get high from it)."

Many reacted to Vickey's funny story and added to the comments. One reaction was a meme from his most debut film, Masaan. A Reddit user reacted, “His narration and delivery add to the humour.” Another said, “I love how he narrates things , makes it even more funnier! Vicky and his sense of humor,” and added that the actor comes across as a “nice, genuine and down to earth guy”. A Reddit user also wrote, “Madam ko? Why he's calling her madam (laughing emojis). Cute ya, she likes expensive stuff. Vicky thodi aadat daal lo (get used to it Vicky).”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a ceremony on December 9, 2021. Vicky is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which stars him alongside Sara Ali Khan. It will release in theatres on June 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON