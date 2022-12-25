Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share pics of Christmas and family celebrations in pyjamas and Santa hats

It was a cozy, at-home Christmas for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal this year. The couple, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary earlier this month, spent the holiday with their siblings, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif. Vicky's parents, Sham and Veena Kaushal were also part of the celebrations. They dressed up casually in pyjamas and Santa hats at home. (Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal go incognito as they travel in economy class; fans can’t believe their eyes. Watch)

Katrina shared a photograph of the family with the caption, "Merry Christmas (Christmas trees emojis)." The family picture features Vicky's parents, his brother Sunny and Katrina's sister Isabelle, posing for the camera with the couple. Katrina, wearing a red flannel pyjama set, has her hands on mother-in-law Veena's shoulders. Vicky, meanwhile, is hunched down on the floor, in a white long-sleeved T-shirt and black-and-white printed pants.

He and Sunny are both wearing Santa hats, while Isabelle is wearing a red printed pyjama set with winter scenes in hearts. They all have smiles as they pose in the sunlight. Filmmaker Karan Johar and writer-director Zoya Akhtar dropped red heart emojis. Their friend, actor Neha Dhupia, wrote, "Cuties (red heart emoji)… #bestchristmasever #foodcoma (heart eyes emojis)."

Vicky, who was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Govinda Naam Mera, shared a photograph of their Christmas tree, which featured several traditional ornaments, along with a special Polaroid picture of the couple holding one another. Neha also commented on Vicky's post and said, "Beautiful (red heart emoji)." Fans also shared their Christmas wishes with the actors.

Katrina and Isabelle pose together on Christmas.

Isabelle also shared the same family photograph as Katrina, along with a sweet photograph of the two sisters and another friend getting into the Christmas mood. Katrina's younger sister made her film debut with Time To Dance in 2021. She also has the films Suswagatam Khushaamadeed and Kwatha in the pipeline.

On Saturday, Katrina shared the first-look poster of her next film, coincidentally titled Merry Christmas. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film, which features Katrina alongside actor Vijay Sethupathi, will release in 2023. The poster shows the hands of a man and a woman clashing their wine glasses, which seem to be having blood in them. Going by the visuals, the film will likely be a neo-noir thriller.

