Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on OTT: Enjoy these 5 new theme based reality shows

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to host once again for the fan-favorite reality quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17. The new season will start from August 11, 2025 and will be available for streaming on SonyLIV (OTTplay Premium) and Sony TV. It will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm. The quiz reality show will feature participats from different professions and sometimes celebrities, like previous seasons. Amitabh Bachchan for KBC Season 17

While we wait for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17, take a look at other 5 new theme based reality shows on OTTplay Premium. Some shows are yet to land on OTT while some are already streaming.

5 theme based reality shows on OTTplay Premium

Pati, Patni Aur Panga: Jodiyon Ka Reality Check is a couple reality show where 7 real-life celebrity couples go through various challenges to test their relationships. The show features Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Swara Bhasker and Fahadh Ahmed, Pawan Kumar and Geeta Phogat, Sudesh Lehri, and Mamta Lehri. The show has been garnering a lot of attention due to its chaos, laughter, unlimited banter, and closer look at the couples’ real lives. The show is hosted by Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre. Watch Pati Patni Aur Panga on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm and 9:30 pm on Colors TV.

Hosted by Munawar Faruqui, The Society is a survival reality show in which 25 contestants compete in a high-stakes game divided into three social classes: Royals, Regulars, and Rags. The show is a mix of Bigg Boss, Lock Upp, and Squid Game themes. The survival format of the show captured the viewers’ hearts.

India's Biggest Foodie is a food challenge reality show. Hosted by Harsh Gujral, who was recently seen in The Traitors India Season 1, the show features food enthusiasts from across India competing in various culinary challenges to be the winner of the show.

Bigg Boss 19 is one of the most-awaited reality shows. In the new season, we will once again see Salman Khan hosting the show. It will premiere on August 24 on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium). The theme of the new season is Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar (Housemates' Government), where contestants can make decisions, but every decision has its consequence.

Loventure

Another upcoming couple challenge reality show, Loventure, will drop on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on August 11. Influencer couples will be tested in the wilderness to prove their relationships. The show, hosted by Faisal Shaikh and Shefali Bagga, focuses on their relationships, whether they can survive when comfort is minimal and love is under pressure.